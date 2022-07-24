ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

A guaranteed income program in rural Georgia hopes to reduce income inequality

By Stephan Bisaha
NPR
 3 days ago



www.npr.org

Comments / 9

The Associated Press

Stacey Abrams calls for more affordable housing in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams is promoting a plan she says will make housing more available and affordable across Georgia if she defeats Republican Gov. Brian Kemp this year. “I will lead the charge in tackling the four central housing challenges faced by Georgians across the state,” Abrams told reporters before releasing her plan on Wednesday. “That includes and the unaffordability of housing, the shrinking inventory, the displacement of longtime residents due to gentrification, and the preventable and ongoing tragedy of homelessness,” she said. Abrams repeatedly criticized Kemp for Georgia’s sluggish use of its $989 million in federal rental assistance.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Polls show Georgians worried about direction of country; Split-ticket voting

Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, Political reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, Former Georgia attorney general. 1. 78% of Georgians think the country isn't on the right track. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution released a poll of likely voters. The poll of 902 likely voters was conducted between July 14 to July 22 and...
GEORGIA STATE
DeanLand

These Georgia State Parks with Smooth Paved Trails Make It Easier for All to Enjoy The State's Natural Wonders

At Amicalola State Park, a rubberized trail suitable for walking and assistive wheeled devices including wheelchairs, walkers and strollers extends .25 miles to the mid-falls bridge spanning the plunging falls. It's the perfect location for gazing at the full length of Georgia's tallest waterfall, which cascades more than 700 feet from the top of Little Amicalola Creek into a small lake below.
GEORGIA STATE
#Income Inequality
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Can Georgians get relief from student loan debt? ; Kemp to testify in Fulton probe

David Schaefer, @BlancoBlau, research director, Georgia Budget & Policy Institute. Eric Sturgis, @EScoopStirgus, education editor, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Maria Lumpkin, @mariaarvelo , Vice President for Strategic Initiatives & Chief Transformation Director, Stillman College. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, columnist, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Where does Georgia stand when it comes...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's how Georgia could spend its $5B surplus

ATLANTA — The state has more money than it can spend -- $5 billion. It's the result of a surging economy supplemented by federal stimulus money. What to do with it could include sending more government checks to taxpayers. Despite its riches, Georgia has problems. There’s a backlog of expensive state-funded construction projects. State prisons are understaffed and schools are always looking for teachers. And $5 billion of surplus could effectively attack some of those problems.
GEORGIA STATE
News Break
Politics
Clayton News Daily

Georgia joins multistate $34.2M settlement agreement against jewelry store chain

(The Center Square) — Georgia has joined a multistate settlement agreement that recovered $34.2 million for more than 46,000 service members and veterans nationwide, officials said. Last week, the Federal Trade Commission and 18 states, including Georgia, sued Hauppauge, New York-based Harris Jewelry, saying the company violated state and...
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF RCKDALE

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF RCKDALE In Re: Marjorie Moon George, deceased All creditors of the Estate of Marjorie Moon George, deceased, late of Rockdale County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 14th day of July, 2022. Justin Kenney P.O. Box 118 Conyers, Georgia Attorney for Walter Eugene George, Executor of the Estate of Marjorie Moon George 7/ 27 8/3 10 17 2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Regulators amend and then approve Georgia Power energy plan

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia utility regulators on Thursday approved a plan that would shut down a number of Georgia Power Co.’s coal-fired power plants, but keep two units at a Cartersville power plant around until at least 2025. The decision came as the Georgia Public Service Commission approved Georgia Power’s plan to meet electricity demand […]
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Georgia Educators Hold Rally for Education; Speak Out Against New Restrictive Laws

Georgia Educators Hold Rally for Education; Speak Out Against New Restrictive Laws. On Saturday, July 23, Georgia educators from across the state came together to hold a Back to School Rally for Education at Piedmont Park in Atlanta and highlight the negative impacts that Gov. Brian Kemp’s new restrictive education laws will have on students, teachers, and schools in the coming school year. Community members marched in solidarity against the restrictive laws and spoke about how they will censor what can be taught in classrooms, ban books, and threaten teachers’ jobs.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

GI Specialists of Georgia

Patients place value on health prevention, and a colonoscopy with GI Specialists of Georgia will help you meet your healthcare goals. Patients may encounter various gastrointestinal issues such as reflux, indigestion, fatty liver, constipation, and diarrhea; a consultation with our providers will diagnose the problem and help alleviate the symptom. GI Specialists of Georgia is a leading gastroenterology practice, treating all disorders of the digestive tract, liver, and pancreas. Dr. Asfandiyar completed medical school at Khyber Medical College in Peshawar, Pakistan. He completed both his internal medicine residency and gastroenterology fellowship at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Kim received his Bachelor’s degree in history from Emory University in Atlanta. He received his Doctorate of Medicine from Howard University College of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey-University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey. He went on to complete his gastroenterology fellowship at Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.
GEORGIA STATE

