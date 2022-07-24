ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Hygiene kits for unhoused students in Middle Tennessee

WKRN
 3 days ago

Up to 400 hygiene kits will be distributed to students experiencing homelessness across Middle Tennessee. Hygiene kits for...

www.wkrn.com

WKRN

Unsolved Tennessee: Where is Joshua Day?

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office hopes for clues in the case of a missing man.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Parole not recommended for man convicted in Tennessee officer's 2019 death

Parole not recommended for man convicted in Tennessee officer's 2019 death.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Volunteer firefighters help deliver baby girl in parking lot of Tennessee church

CULLEOKA, Tenn. — There’s a first time for everything, and now four volunteer firefighters in Tennessee can cross delivering a baby off their bucket lists. The expectant mother was about 30 minutes out from the hospital she was trying to reach when the 911 dispatchers they were talking to at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday advised them to pull over into a large parking lot and get ready, WSMV reported.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Midstate building closes after narcotics investigation leads to safety concerns

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A building in Middle Tennessee has been permanently closed for safety concerns which were found during an ongoing, long-term narcotics investigation—leaving residents displaced. Authorities executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at the Village Inn on Burnett Street in Crossville as part of the investigation.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Miss Tennessee for America

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Promoting heart health in women and kids, that’s the goal of Miss Tennessee for America winner Barbara Matthews as she heads to the national pageant next month. Matthews joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on her campaign. Matthews, who is...
TENNESSEE STATE
Oxford Eagle

Tennessee woman suspected of issuing eight fraudulent checks to University Avenue bank

A Tennessee woman was arrested by the Oxford Police Department on suspicion of fraudulent check activity. On Wednesday, July 20, the OPD responded to a bank on University Avenue for a reported fraudulent check activity. After an investigation, it was determined that eight fraudulent checks had come from Bethany Pusser...
WKRN News 2

Students return to class starting this week in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Back-to-school season is kicking off with some schools in Middle Tennessee starting classes this week. Here’s a list of return dates in chronological order. Some of these are only half days so be sure to click the links to view your school’s calendar.
WKRN

Police searching for man who drove off from Tennessee crash

Police searching for man who drove off from crash in Goodlettsville, TN.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
1029thebuzz.com

See The Weinermobile This Week In Middle Tennessee

The wiener on wheels will be cruising through Middle Tennessee this week. The 27 “foot long” vehicle will be at these locations:. 10 a.m.–1 p.m. at 2011 Nashville Pike in Gallatin, Tennessee 37066. 2-5 p.m at 273 E Main St in Hendersonville, Tennessee 37075. Wednesday, July 27:
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

Tennessee's first cannabis restaurant set to open

Buds and Brews is set to open in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
livability.com

Moving to Tennessee? Here’s 7 Terrific Towns to Call Home

In the Volunteer State, you'll find plenty of great places to live. Here's a sampling of several hometowns worthy of your consideration. If you’re looking for a hometown where you can get to know your neighbors, consider moving to. . Its four-season climate and scenic, friendly communities are bringing...
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

List of Back-to-School Dates for Area School Systems

Back-to-school season is kicking off with some schools in Middle Tennessee starting classes very soon.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
wmot.org

Jury convicts Tennessee man on all charges in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

(Mike Osborne) — A Tennessee resident has, for the first time, been convicted at trial in connection with the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. Former West Tennessee resident Matthew Bledsoe was found guilty late last week on five charges related to the Capitol breach. Bledsoe lived in Cordova at the time of his arrest, but has since moved to Mississippi.

