Lancaster, OH

Eight-team American Legion State Tournament gets underway Monday

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago
LANCASTER — The Ohio American Legion State Tournament, which has been hosted at Beavers Field since 2010 gets underway this week as eight teams from across Ohio will compete for a state championship.

To reach the state tournament, each of the eight teams had to qualify by winning their respective district tournaments. The double-elimination tournament begins Monday at 9 a.m. and concludes with the day’s final game at 7 p.m.

Action will continue Tuesday and Wednesday with the championship game being played Thursday at noon.

Beverly Lowell Post 389/750 will take on Utica Post 92 in the opener at 9 a.m. Monday, followed by Lancaster Post 11 against Napoleon Post 300 at 11 a.m., Tiffin Post 169 against Sidney Post 217 at 2 p.m. and Yeager Benson Post 199 taking on New Philadelphia Post 139 at 4:30 p.m. A loser’s bracket game will be played at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Lancaster Post 11 qualified for the state tournament by winning the District 8 tournament. Post 11 defeated Middleport in the best two-out-of-three games.

Post 11 has had a solid season and will be looking to make some noise in this year’s tournament. At one point, Lancaster had an eight-game winning streak and won the July 4th Lancaster Post 11 Baseball Classic Tournament.

Admission to the tournament is free.

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

Comments / 2

 

