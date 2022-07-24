CCSO: Man injured in Johns Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured in a shooting on Aridwick Road near River Road on Johns Island early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., CCSO deputies responded to a report of a shooting where they found a man who had been shot lying on the ground outside of a home. Deputies rendered aid and EMS transported the victim to MUSC for treatment of serious injuries.

No arrests have been made and there is no information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at 843-743-7200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

