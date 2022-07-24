ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

CCSO: Man injured in Johns Island shooting

By Katie Augustine
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ue63F_0gr14jPo00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured in a shooting on Aridwick Road near River Road on Johns Island early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., CCSO deputies responded to a report of a shooting where they found a man who had been shot lying on the ground outside of a home. Deputies rendered aid and EMS transported the victim to MUSC for treatment of serious injuries.

No arrests have been made and there is no information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at 843-743-7200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

READ NEXT: Man accused of killing wife, son in Colleton County Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Johns Island man charged with manslaughter in accidental shooting death

JOHNS ISLAND — A 25-year-old man was arrested on accusations he accidentally shot and killed another man inside his home. Charleston police early July 27 charged Jeremy Herwig with involuntary manslaughter and booked him in the Charleston County jail. At a hearing later that day, a magistrate set bail...
WCBD Count on 2

SLED investigating former Colleton County deputy for alleged relationship with drug dealer

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Sergeant with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) narcotics division resigned recently amid an investigation into his alleged relationship with a known drug dealer. William Janicki resigned July 11 after an internal review was opened regarding his relationship with a woman authorities knew to be a drug dealer […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police searching for missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old. Taniah Grant was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police say. Grant is described as 4-feet-11-inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black and white leggings and a black shirt.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD investigating fatal crash on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a Sunday morning crash on Johns Island that left one person dead. According to CPD, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Brownswood Road near Parish Church Road when a Chrysler 300 veered off...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Victim dies months after shooting on Ashley Phosphate Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner on Monday announced that the victim of an April shooting on Ashley Phosphate Road has died. Jalen Gibbs (20) died July 22 at a Greenville rehabilitation facility. The cause of death was identified as a gunshot wound, which occurred on April 6. Gibbs was sitting in the car on Ashley Phosphate Road when he was shot shortly before 3:45 p.m.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dorchester County officials investigating animal cruelty case

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after two dogs were found in critical condition with embedded chains and collars around their necks. One-year-old terrier mixes Davina and Duvet were found in unsustainable living conditions, chained up outside, malnourished and dehydrated. “Their water was completely disgusting. There was no food in sight and their […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ccso#Ems#Musc#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
abcnews4.com

16-year-old victim identified in deadly North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal has identified the victim of a deadly shooting from Friday afternoon in North Charleston as 16-year-old Khamari Davis. The teen from North Charleston was found with gunshot wounds in the 2600 block of Forseman Street around 2:30 p.m....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston man arrested after foot chase, armed standoff in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — A Charleston man was arrested July 23 after a brief foot chase and an armed standoff in Georgetown. Javontay Savon Rogers, 28, of Charleston, was arrested in connection with charges of armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a felon, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police investigating West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported shooting after a shooting victim arrived at a pharmacy with a bullet wound. Police responded to Lenevar Park in West Ashley at 4:44 p.m. to reports of people hearing gunshots, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. A few minutes later,...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Post and Courier

Search continues for suspect after boy fatally shot in North Charleston neighborhood

NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities are still searching for a suspect after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot last week in the Dorchester Terrace neighborhood. North Charleston police were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. July 22 to a house on Forseman Street for reports of the shooting, according to an incident report. At the residence, officers found a boy resting against the side of the house suffering from gunshot wounds.
Charleston City Paper

North Charleston city councilman involved in traffic stop

North Charleston City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jerome Heyward received a written warning from a Charleston County Sheriff’s Department deputy after being involved in a Sunday traffic stop, a department spokesman told the City Paper Tuesday. No other details were available on Tuesday. But Heyward also reportedly filed...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to building fire in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Georgetown early Tuesday morning. The Georgetown Fire Department said the blaze happened near the intersection of Whitton and South Fraser Streets. The home had four occupants and all were able to escape safely. No injuries have been reported at this time and officials considered […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
wtoc.com

Man injured in shooting on Harold Rivers Road

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting on Harold Rivers Road, St. Helena Island Sunday evening. When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned that a man had been shot several times. According to deputies, witnesses say the suspect drove away from...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

3 dead in I-95 multi-vehicle crash in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says three people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Colleton County. Troopers say the accident happened Sunday around 4:45 p.m. and it involved six vehicles. All six vehicles were headed south on I-95 before all collided near mile marker 53. Three people were killed […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy