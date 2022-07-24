Man killed in shooting on Lyell Ave

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking into two separate shooting incidents in the late night hours of Monday. The first incident happened just after 10:15 p.m. when police say a shot was fired during a fight at a vigil on the 400 block of Dewey Avenue, near Emerson Street.
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after gunshots were fired into a car with a woman inside Monday night. Just after 7:00 a.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Clifford Avenue near Portland Avenue for the report that a female had been shot. When police arrived to...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 32-year-old man faces weapon and DWI charges after being arrested by state police in Rochester Tuesday, officials announced Wednesday. Tysheem Holford, 32, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon third degree.
A Rochester man is recovering from the city's latest shooting this afternoon. Police say a 35-year-old victim was hit in the leg, and arrived via private vehicle at Rochester General. He's expected to survive. The original call for a shooting victim took police to Fleming Street. No one is in...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester man was shot on Hudson Avenue Monday afternoon. Around 3:10 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Hudson Avenue for the report of an accident and a possible person shot. When they arrived, a 30-year-old man was suffering from at least one...
Auburn, NY- A man wanted in a late-June shooting at an Auburn bar has been arrested on unrelated charges after a traffic stop in Auburn Monday night, police said. A woman in her 20s was shot twice early on June 26 after getting caught in the middle of gunfire outside Lavish Lounge where she worked, Auburn police said. She was taken to the hospital after suffering two gunshot wounds to her torso.
Rochester, N.Y. — Police have identified a man shot and killed while attending an after-hours party over the weekend. Officers responded to North Clinton Avenue near Geneva Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot. Anthony Rosario, 26, was found inside Blackout Soul Food, shot...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot on Fleming Street and arrived at Rochester General Hospital Tuesday afternoon. Police say they initially responded to Fleming Street just after 12:30 p.m. for the report of a man shot. Officers were unable to locate the victim, but a short time later, a 35-year-old male arrived at RGH by private vehicle.
Rochester police have released the name of the man shot to death early yesterday morning on Lyell Avenue, near Child Street. Police say 36-year-old Derek Taylor was shot during some sort of fight involving several women outside a bar. The fight escalated and involved a number of people, leading to...
TYRONE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Tyrone woman has been arrested for allegedly receiving thousands of dollars in public benefits that she wasn’t eligible for, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Tasha Morehouse West, 29, was arrested on July 13 by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the alleged theft. She allegedly received more than […]
WALWORTH, N.Y. (WHEC) — Wayne County Deputies arrested a Penfield man on Monday for stealing from an elementary school in Walworth. It is alleged that Chase French, 18, unlawfully entered the Freewill Elementary school in the Town of Walworth on two separate dates In April 2022. While inside he...
A Rochester man is under arrest facing weapons charges following a traffic stop. State Police say they stopped the driver of a car travelling on North Clinton Avenue in the city of Rochester at approximately 7:03pm on Thursday, July 21, 2022. While interviewing the driver following the stop State Police...
Rochester, N.Y. — There's new information about the shooting death of a Rochester Police officer and the wounding of his partner. Court paperwork obtained by 13WHAM alleges Kelvin Vickers, 21, shot both officers with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. They were conducting a detail as part of a murder investigation on Bauman Street in northeast Rochester.
