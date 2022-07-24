Man killed in shooting on Lyell Ave

Auburn, NY- A man wanted in a late-June shooting at an Auburn bar has been arrested on unrelated charges after a traffic stop in Auburn Monday night, police said. A woman in her 20s was shot twice early on June 26 after getting caught in the middle of gunfire outside Lavish Lounge where she worked, Auburn police said. She was taken to the hospital after suffering two gunshot wounds to her torso.

