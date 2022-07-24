ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Spectator Picks Up Nelly Korda's Golf Ball At Amundi Evian Championship

By Matt Cradock
 3 days ago
Attending a golf event is always exciting. Being around the world's best players on the world's best courses, getting to watch individuals who actually know how to play the game, stunning scenery; there is really nothing better than attending a professional tournament.

Like anything though, there are rules. Obviously, being respectful to those playing is number one but, also, don't pick up any golf balls that may be in front or around you, no matter how off-line they may be...

At the Amundi Evian Championship , during the final round, an incident just like that occurred, with a spectator picking up the golf ball of Nelly Korda on the par 4 sixth hole. You can watch the video below:

As the ball came to rest on the wood chippings to the right of the hole, a female spectator picked up the ball and appeared to want to hand it to one of the marshals. After being informed that she shouldn't have done that, which caused a shocked reaction, the marshal appeared to give the female spectator a severe telling off, with visible arm and hand movements being thrown in for good measure.

Thankfully, for Nelly , she wasn't given a penalty, as the rule states: "If your ball is moved by an outside influence, such as an animal or a spectator, there is no penalty to anyone and the ball must be replaced."

However, the 23-year-old, who has just returned to competitive action following surgery on a blood clot, went on to double bogey the hole at the Evian Resort Golf Club, as she dropped down the leaderboard following a superb start. Showing her professionalism though, Nelly did birdie the next hole and then eagled the ninth to take a share of the lead as she goes in pursuit of yet another Major title.

