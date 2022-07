VANDALISM: At 4:06 p.m. officers were dispatched to the lobby of the Greenville Police Department in reference to a vandalism incident that occurred in the Dollar General Parking Lot. The female victim advised a white male driver and white female passenger in a green Honda Civic were exiting their vehicle and almost hit her vehicle with their car door. She advised she made a joke about the encounter before becoming uneasy from their stares. She advised the female passenger then looked her in the eyes and slammed her door into the side of her car. The female victim states that the vehicle then quickly left the parking lot and she was unable to get the license plate number of the vehicle. At this time there are no further leads.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO