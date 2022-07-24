Special Weather Statement issued for Pinal, Superstition Mountains, Superior by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 20:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-27 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Cochise; Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona South Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1000 PM MST. * At 849 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bowie. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO