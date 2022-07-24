ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, GA

19-year-old arrested in connection with Pike County shooting that killed teen

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
The Pike County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect that was involved in the July 16 shooting that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old teen.

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect who they say was involved in the July 16 shooting that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old teen.

Antonio Murgado Jr., 19, was taken into custody on Sunday by the U.S. Marshal’s office in Fayette County. He is charged with felony murder.

An officer involved shooting did occur during the arrest of Murgado.

Murgado was out on bond for armed robbery in Clayton County and for possession of methamphetamine in Spalding County.

The shooting in Pike County happened on Saturday, July 16 at 10 p.m. at a house on Patton Road.

When deputies arrived, they found 19-year-old James Knight outside the home. Investigators believe the shooting was drug-related and targeted.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old involved in the shooting, on July 19. The juvenile is charged with being party to a crime felony murder and is currently being held in a youth detention facility.

On July 18, deputies arrested a third suspect, 18-year-old Jaiden Chappell. Investigators say Chappell faces additional charges of armed robbery, use of a telecommunication device to facilitate a crime, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and making false statements.

