A championship is about the only thing missing from James Harden's resume, and he wants to change that on the Philadelphia 76ers. "This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal," Harden said in a statement Wednesday as the team announced his new deal. "From my first day with the 76ers organization, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia. I'm excited to build off of last season and I can't wait to get out on the court with the guys and start this journey."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO