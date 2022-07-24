ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WITT DRIVES IN THREE AS ROYALS DEFEAT RAYS 6-3

kmmo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrady Singer struck out a career-high 12, Michael A. Taylor and Bobby Witt Jr. homered off Ryan Yarbrough in a three-run eighth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on Saturday night. Singer, a 25-year-old right-hander in his third major league season, allowed two...

www.kmmo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Mets edge Yankees 3-2 in 9th for 2-game Subway Series sweep

NEW YORK (AP) — Starling Marte singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the New York Mets beat the crosstown Yankees 3-2 on Wednesday night for a two-game sweep of their Subway Series. Max Scherzer was marvelous on his 38th birthday, striking out Aaron Judge three times to help the Mets take a 2-0 lead into the eighth. Gleyber Torres tied it with a two-run homer off inexperienced reliever David Peterson, normally a starter. Less than an hour after the game, the slumping Yankees boosted their lineup by acquiring outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals in a trade for three minor leaguers. “It’s another great hitter,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Benintendi’s a great hitter. Gets on base at a really high clip, hits from the left side, so yeah — gives you some balance. ... I’ll be excited to write his name in.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy