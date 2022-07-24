ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Aerosmith Announces ’50 Years Live: From the Aerosmith Vaults’ Streaming Concert Series

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EzAwy_0gr11H0D00

Get excited, Aerosmith fans! The legendary rock band announced a new streaming concert series to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, “50 Years Live! From the Aerosmith Vaults” is described as an “official bootleg” streaming concert series that will feature five previously unreleased, multi-camera live shows. The band will notably be releasing one show per week on YouTube over a five-week period.

On July 29th, “Live From the Summit, Houston, Texas, 1977” will be released by Aerosmith. This hour-long video will feature back-to-back performances on the band’s Draw the Line tour. It will also feature the show’s original live feed clean, digitized, and remastered in HD.

Other shows that will be part of Aerosmith’s 50th anniversary celebration include “Live From the Capital Centre, Landover, MD, 1989,” which premieres on August 5th; “Live from the Coca-Cola Star Lake Amphitheater, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 1993 on August 12th; “Live From Comerica Park, Detroit Michigan, 2003 on August 19th; And “Live From Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico, 2016.

Aerosmith Guitarist Joe Perry Reflects Spoke About the Group Releasing the Archival Material

While speaking to Ultimate Classic Rock recently, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry spoke about the band releasing the archived concert footage.

“I was thinking about, ‘Well, do we need to write another record?’ Then I started thinking: Going back, all of these songs have alternate takes that have different things about them,” the Aerosmith bandmate stated. “We have so much of that stuff, and also some of the rehearsal tapes of some of the songs. And we’ve been recording everything live since we came back together [in the mid-‘80s]. We have show upon show. There’s just so much material there, so much video, and we’re finding so much more.”

The Aerosmith guitarist also spoke about the ‘70s footage. “Going back into the ‘70s where people didn’t have cellphones with cameras, it’s a lot harder to find video, but there’s a surprising amount of videos that were made and assembled, mostly because back then, the record companies would use them for promotion when they would get together every year to show what new product was coming out. They would shoot videos of the bands or the different performers. There’s a lot of that stuff stashed away that hasn’t seen the light of day.”

Meanwhile, Perry revealed at the time that Aerosmith is looking over the next two or three years at releasing the footage, decade by decade in different formats. “There’s a lot of stuff there. At the same time, we’re still out there touring, so it’s not like we’re just going to sit back and curate our museum, so to speak. It’s part of our history, but we’re still going out to there and doing it.”

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz’s Condition Prior to Stroke Revealed in Horrifying 911 Call

We’re learning more details behind Frank Fritz’s health. As we previously reported, the “American Pickers” star was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. According to outlets, paramedics arrived at Frank Fritz’s home after his friend placed a 911 call. Once there, they found him “sprawled out on the floor.” Per reports from The Sun, Fritz’s friend made the harrowing phone call over a week ago after Fritz had health complications at his Iowa home.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
Outsider.com

Hiker Forced To Leave Injured Wife in Grizzly Country To Seek Help

A hiking husband and wife found themselves in a nightmare situation on July 18 when the wife broke her leg while on the trail. The couple was hiking on their anniversary in Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex located in the Helmville, Montana area. They had no way to communicate with anyone and were 7 miles from the trailhead. To top it all off, rescuers found they were surrounded by grizzly bear scat.
HELMVILLE, MT
Outsider.com

New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tony Dow, ‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star, Dies at 77

Tony Dow, who played the lovable-but-brotherly Wally Cleaver on Leave It to Beaver, has died at 77 years old. It was reported he died yesterday morning, but those reports were in error. The classic TV star had been battling cancer. TMZ initially shared a report from Dow’s management team that the actor had died. It was later reported that he was breathing on his own in hospice care.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Rock Band#Ultimate Classic Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Joins Iconic Heavy Metal Band on New Song

Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T has joined iconic heavy metal band Megadeth on their new song, Night Stalkers. The track is the latest single off of Megadeth's upcoming sixteenth full-length studio album: The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! Fans can check it out below. Notably, the song is part two of a narrative trilogy that will be featured on the new album, coming out Sept. 2nd.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’s Lauren Alaina Announces Major Career Move

Lauren Alaina announced her presence to the music world during the tenth season of American Idol. After it was all said and done, Alaina came in second. However, her performance on the show was enough to land her a recording contract with Mercury Records/Universal Music Group Nashville. Since then, the Georgia native has released three studio albums and has landed as many singles on the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Have Major Predictions for Mouch’s Future

Randall “Mouch” McHolland takes a backseat to many of Chicago Fire‘s forerunning characters like Kelly Severide and Sylvie Brett. However, he’s remained a constant presence among the show’s beloved cast. Now though, with Chicago Fire heading into its 11th season, fans have begun to think about what comes next for the veteran fireman whenever he decides to retire. See what some fans have said about Mouch’s future.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

515K+
Followers
55K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy