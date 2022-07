An already busy year for BMW's M division is far from over. The BMW M3 Touring was revealed in June, which was preceded a month earlier by the all-new M4 CSL. So far, BMW has pulled out all the stops in celebrating the 50th anniversary of BMW M. Enthusiasts are now waiting with bated breath for the reveal of the 3.0 CSL, a modern-day successor to one of the first and most iconic M cars, the original 3.0 CSL homologation racing special. Already spied before, we now have a new selection of images of the M4 CSL-based coupe being tested at the Nurburgring.

