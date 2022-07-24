ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden’s global promises held back by politics at home

By CHRIS MEGERIAN, FATIMA HUSSEIN, ELLEN KNICKMEYER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWqpl_0gr10vu800
1 of 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Soon after taking office, President Joe Biden went to State Department headquarters to tell the rest of the world that the United States could be counted on again after four years of Donald Trump’s bull-in-the-china-shop foreign policy.

“America is back,” Biden said, in what has become a mantra.

But keeping his promises on the international stage has proved much more difficult than Biden might have expected. Domestic politics have routinely been a roadblock when it comes to taking action on climate change, taxes and pandemic relief, undermining hopes that Biden could swiftly restore the U.S. to its unquestioned role as a global leader.

The result is an administration straining to maintain its credibility abroad while Biden fights a rearguard action on Capitol Hill. It’s simply more difficult to press other countries to do more to address challenges that span borders when he’s struggling to deliver on those same issues at home.

“Every new thing takes a little bit of the luster off, and contributes to a sense of a struggling president,” said Michael O’Hanlon, the Brookings Institution director of research for foreign policy.

Biden has earned respect for marshaling an international response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the U.S. has shipped more coronavirus vaccines around the world than any other country.

Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, said Biden “has restored our alliances, including our essential partnership with Europe, built new platforms and institutions in some of the most relevant regions of the world,” including the Indo-Pacific, and shown leadership on “the issues that matter the most.”

But his foreign policy record is much more mixed when he needs to secure support in Congress.

Although he has secured close to $54 billion in military and financial assistance for Ukraine — something Watson described as a historic amount delivered with “unprecedented speed” — Republicans remain uniformly opposed to many of his initiatives, and Biden has been hobbled because of disagreements among Democrats.

The latest problem has been the breakdown of on-and-off negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who pulled his support for a potential compromise on legislation to address climate change and create a global minimum tax.

On both issues, Biden had already made pledges or reached an international agreement, but the U.S. commitment is now in doubt.

The global minimum tax is aimed at making it harder for companies to dodge taxes by moving from country to country in search of lower rates. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen played a leading role in negotiating the deal among 130 countries.

“Reaching this consensus wasn’t easy,” Biden said when the agreement was announced just over a year ago. “It took American vision, as well as a commitment to closely cooperate with our partners around the world. It’s a testament to how leadership rooted in our values can deliver important progress for families everywhere.”

He acknowledged that “building on this agreement will also require us to take action here at home” — and now it looks like that action may not happen.

Biden wanted Congress to pass a proposal that would allow the U.S. to impose extra taxes on companies that aren’t paying at least 15%, either domestically or abroad.

But Manchin objected to tax changes in the legislation that’s currently under consideration,

Administration officials said they are not giving up on a plan that they said would “level the playing field for U.S. businesses, decrease incentives to move jobs offshore and close loopholes that corporations have used to shift profits overseas.”

“It’s too important for our economic strength and competitiveness to not finalize this agreement, and we’ll continue to look at every avenue possible to get it done,” said Michael Kikukawa, a Treasury Department spokesman.

But pushing ahead with the original deal will likely prove difficult at this point, said Chye-Ching Huang, executive director of the Tax Law Center at the New York University School of Law.

“It’s no doubt that this reduces the momentum,” she said.

She added: “There is a strong possibility that the major trading partners do this without the U.S. but the path forward is rockier.”

Manchin has also been an obstacle for Biden’s climate change plans, a reflection of his outsize influence at a time when Democrats hold the narrowest of margins in the Senate.

A few months after taking office, Biden hosted a virtual conference with other world leaders, and he announced that he would increase the country’s target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The decision was welcomed by scientists and politicians who worry that enough isn’t being done to prevent the planet from warming to dangerous levels, and Biden has spoken of fighting climate change with “the power of our example.”

Biden’s ability to meet his pledge, however, has been undermined twice recently. First the conservative majority on the Supreme Court limited the administration’s powers to regulate emissions, and then Manchin said he wouldn’t support new spending to support clean energy projects.

John Kerry, Biden’s global climate envoy, said earlier this month that the administration’s struggles could “slow the pace” of other countries’ emissions cuts.

“They’ll make their own analysis that will conceivably have an impact at what they decide to do or not,” he said.

Biden is trying to demonstrate that he’ll push forward on his own, without legislation, and he’s considering declaring a state of emergency that would allow him to shift more resources toward climate initiatives.

But his powers are limited, and hitting the target may prove difficult, if not impossible.

Nathaniel Keohane, president of the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, said the clock is ticking until the next United Nations summit on climate change, which is scheduled for Egypt in November.

Unless the administration is able to demonstrate progress before then, “it will hamstring the U.S. ability to continue to push more from other countries,” Keohane said. “It would deeply undermine U.S. credibility on climate.”

He added, “More rhetoric is not going to satisfy the need at this point.”

Biden has also struggled to convince Congress to provide him with more funding to deal with the pandemic.

When Dr. Ashish Jha, who leads the administration’s coronavirus task force, appeared in the White House briefing room for the first time in April, he emphasized that worldwide vaccinations were needed to prevent new variants from emerging.

“If we’re going to fight a global pandemic, we have to have a global approach,” he said. “That means we need funding to ensure that we’re getting shots in arms around the world.”

Biden originally wanted $22.5 billion. Lawmakers reduced the proposal to $15.6 billion, but even that was jettisoned from a $1.5 trillion government spending plan that the president signed in March.

Efforts to resuscitate the proposal have not been successful.

“The debacle over getting new money in the pipeline has really set us back,” said J. Stephen Morrison, director of the Global Health Policy Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “There’s paralysis and uncertainty.”

Morrison emphasized that the United States has played “a very serious and honorable leadership role” with its donations of vaccines and its work with the World Bank to set up a new fund to prepare for future pandemics.

But without new legislation, Morrison said, more robust plans to support vaccination campaigns in other countries are on hold.

“We’re in a difficult spot right now,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Donald Trump
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Greenhouse Gas#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#State Department#Brookings Institution#Russian
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy