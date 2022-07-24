Summer projects caught in a world of delay for Burlington
By MARK BIAGIOTTI
BURLINGTON - With summer half over, it was time for the School Committee to hear an update on the projects underway in the district. These projects were all passed by Town Meeting either this year or last year. Bob Cunha, director of operations for Burlington Public Schools, informed the...
BURLINGTON - The 3 Burlington Woods Drive building recently earned unanimous approval to convert into a facility for life science. GI Partners, doing business under the legal entity of GI ETS Burlington I LLC, recently appeared before the Planning Board earning approval for six special permits and one site plan.
CHATHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six harbors along the Massachusetts coast have been awarded funds to enhance the fishing and boating industry. The Baker-Polito Administration announced $3.2 million in grants to six dredging projects to promote the strength and sustainability of the Commonwealth’s coastal harbors through the support of saltwater dredging. In 2020, over 38 million pounds of commercial seafood was landed in these communities, generating more than $30 million for the Massachusetts economy.
The town has posted some new opportunities. 1. Camera Technician, Tewksbury Telemedia, Part-time, minimum $40 per broadcast, additional $20 per hour when broadcasts exceed two hours. Reporting to the Director of the Telemedia Department, the Camera Technician will assist in filming, recording and broadcasting municipal meetings and community events, including...
BOSTON— The Boston-based real estate advisory and investment firm Senné announced a newly redeveloped mixed-use building in Falmouth Heights at 286 Grand Avenue in Falmouth, MA. The building is currently on the market, a local landmark originally built in 2005 and now reimagined for the next generation, with...
A familiar face will take over the reins at Haverhill High School as interim principal after the school administration decided a search did not turn up enough experience to manage, what was called, the “current complexity of needs.”. Kevin Soraghan, who retired as principal at Billerica Memorial High School...
Watertown firefighters doused a blaze on the property of Gore Place which the Fire Department believes was started by illegal fireworks. On Saturday, July 23 at about 10:30 p.m. the Watertown Fire Department received a report of a fire on the Gore Estate property. The fire occurred near homes on Edward Road, according to Acting Fire Chief Ryan Nicholson.
The former Wood Haven nursing home facility at 2580 Main St. will be sold at auction on Monday, August 1 at 10 a.m. to satisfy creditors. The sale includes the property itself as well as fixtures and items used in the business. The lot is 6.99 acres in size and...
“We’ve seen such frequency of incidents now, we can no longer tolerate tinkering around the edges or just trying to fix things up here or there.”. Mayor Michelle Wu is advocating that the MBTA shut down major sections to allow for time to fix the large number of infrastructure problems.
WORCESTER, Mass. — Ten days after heavy building material punched a hole through the roof of an apartment building on Mill Street in Worcester, many of the residents of the 32 units are still looking for new places to live. The exterior roof collapsed on July 15 into a...
Just off the Somerville bike path, Michael Collins waded through the bushes and picked up a metal box. Collins popped open the lid — and immediately noticed a rancid smell. A dead rat was decomposing inside. "I’d say it’s a juvenile," said Michael Collins, of Modern Pest Services, as...
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach announced today, July 27, she will be "on intermittent Family Medical Leave beginning August 31. "This means that there will be days or part of days where I will be out of the building. When I am not in the building Dr. Gerade, who currently serves as the PreK-12 Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment, will assume responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team," said Principal Banach to families today.
A family member of a Houlden Farms neighbor asked the Select Board to do something about the loud music at the farm’s Sunflower Shanty, noting the town’s lack of a noise ordinance is making weekends intolerable. “Don’t you think it’s time to hold them a little bit accountable...
The number of students in Massachusetts public schools who are chronically absent has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic, according to new data. In fact, more than 29% of public school students across the Commonwealth were chronically absent last school year, according to the Boston Globe. For a student to be considered chronically absent, they must miss at least 10% or more of the school year.
North Shore fans of Jamie Mammano’s elegant Mooo…. steakhouses in Beacon Hill and the Seaport can happily skip the drive into the city to get their aged sirloin fix closer to home as Mooo…. Burlington is now open at 86 Cambridge Street in Burlington. The space has been completely renovated following the closing of L’Andana (also a part of Mammano’s Columbus Hospitality Group) to include neutral grey and sand tones, custom tweed wallpaper, warm lighting and an all new lounge area. In addition to the main dining area there are also three fully appointed private dining rooms that can seat between 12-45 people.
All residents evacuated the home without injury, but one firefighter was transported to Emerson Hospital due to suspected heat exhaustion. About 65 firefighters from 17 communities assisted the Concord Fire Department in knocking down a six-alarm blaze Sunday night. The department responded to a report of a fire at a...
Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover for. How to qualify for this homeownership opportunity?. To qualify you must meet certain guidelines detailed in the application. Applicant(s) must be:. A First time Homebuyer(s) Meet certain income and asset guidelines. Have a pre-approval for a 30 year fixed mortgage. Property is subject...
BOSTON — A crane tipped over at a construction site in Boston, prompting a large emergency response on Tuesday morning. Firefighters responding to the area of Crescent and Dorchester avenues in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood launched a technical rescue to upright the toppled crane, according to the Boston Fire Department.
DERRY, N.H. — Crews were able to bring a three-alarm fire at a medical office building in Derry under control Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the fire at Overlook Medical Park started just after 3 p.m. A video taken by a witness showed heavy flames as firefighters arrived. Crews from...
Construction on Cranberry Highway began just over three years ago and drivers since have had a front-row seat to the painstaking action as crews have worked to widen the road, move utility poles and add sidewalks. Wareham police have recently reported that work to build a median will begin on...
BOSTON – No one was hurt Tuesday morning when a crane tipped over and landed on a building under construction in Dorchester. It happened around 10 a.m. in the area of Dorchester Ave. The crane toppled over and landed on wooden framing on the second floor.A truck driver told investigators he had just dropped off a truck loaded with construction material from Canada. "All of sudden the machine went down, the boom went down with the freight," the truck driver said.Boston Inspectional Services said it appears the crane operator "neglected to place counterweights to stabilize the crane" and it tipped once...
