Top-Ranked '24 PG Elliot Cadeau Lands Louisville Offer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kenny Payne has long established himself as an elite recruiter, and ever since coming back to the Louisville men's basketball program, the first-year head coach hasn't shied away from targeting some of the top prospects in the nation.

Saturday was the latest example of this, when Payne and the Cardinals became the latest school to offer a scholarship to Branson (Mo.) Link Academy point guard Elliot Cadeau. It's his 16th scholarship offer, with schools like North Carolina, Georgetown and Syracuse also in the mix.

The 6-foot-1, 165-point floor general is in contention for the No. 1 point guard in the Class of 2024, with 247Sports and Rivals placing him at the top spot in their respective rankings at point guard. ESPN and On3 have him at No. 2, and he ranks as the No. 7 player in the nation regardless of position according to the 247Sports Composite.

As highly ranked as he already is, Cadeau has seen his recruitment take off this summer. He was incredibly effective on the Nike EYBL circuit for New Heights Lightning, averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 20 games. He also shot 47.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent on threes, and most impressively, his assist-to-turnover ratio was 2.94-to-1.

Not only that, but he was tabbed as a standout at the Pangos All-American Camp, and played for the Swedish U18 National Team in June at the World Cup Qualifiers. His mother is Swedish, and he holds a dual passport.

So far in his tenure as the head coach, Payne has been very selective in who he chooses to give a scholarship offer too. Cadeau is only the fifth 2024 prospect to receive a UofL offer so far, joining Isaiah Elohim, Karter Knox, Jamari Phillips and Rob Wright.

In the more immediate 2023 cycle, Louisville has extended offers to just 18 total prospects. They hold one commitment in the form of La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn.

Last season, Louisville suffered their first losing campaign in over two decades, going 13-19 and mutually separating with head coach Chris Mack midway through the season. The Cardinals hired Payne, a former national champion with Louisville as a player and longtime assistant coach at Kentucky, as their next head coach back on Mar. 18.

(Photo of Elliot Cadeau: Jon Lopez - Nike)

