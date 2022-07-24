ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Top-Ranked '24 PG Elliot Cadeau Lands Louisville Offer

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=093uD7_0gr0zcJO00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kenny Payne has long established himself as an elite recruiter, and ever since coming back to the Louisville men's basketball program, the first-year head coach hasn't shied away from targeting some of the top prospects in the nation.

Saturday was the latest example of this, when Payne and the Cardinals became the latest school to offer a scholarship to Branson (Mo.) Link Academy point guard Elliot Cadeau. It's his 16th scholarship offer, with schools like North Carolina, Georgetown and Syracuse also in the mix.

The 6-foot-1, 165-point floor general is in contention for the No. 1 point guard in the Class of 2024, with 247Sports and Rivals placing him at the top spot in their respective rankings at point guard. ESPN and On3 have him at No. 2, and he ranks as the No. 7 player in the nation regardless of position according to the 247Sports Composite.

As highly ranked as he already is, Cadeau has seen his recruitment take off this summer. He was incredibly effective on the Nike EYBL circuit for New Heights Lightning, averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 20 games. He also shot 47.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent on threes, and most impressively, his assist-to-turnover ratio was 2.94-to-1.

Not only that, but he was tabbed as a standout at the Pangos All-American Camp, and played for the Swedish U18 National Team in June at the World Cup Qualifiers. His mother is Swedish, and he holds a dual passport.

So far in his tenure as the head coach, Payne has been very selective in who he chooses to give a scholarship offer too. Cadeau is only the fifth 2024 prospect to receive a UofL offer so far, joining Isaiah Elohim, Karter Knox, Jamari Phillips and Rob Wright.

In the more immediate 2023 cycle, Louisville has extended offers to just 18 total prospects. They hold one commitment in the form of La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn.

Last season, Louisville suffered their first losing campaign in over two decades, going 13-19 and mutually separating with head coach Chris Mack midway through the season. The Cardinals hired Payne, a former national champion with Louisville as a player and longtime assistant coach at Kentucky, as their next head coach back on Mar. 18.

(Photo of Elliot Cadeau: Jon Lopez - Nike)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Offers Rising '24 SF Carter Bryant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program does have more immediate recruiting needs, head coach Kenny Payne and the rest of his staff have started to pay a lot of attention to prospects in the Class of 2024 in recent weeks. One of the newest names on the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
City
Georgetown, KY
Louisville, KY
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Louisville, KY
Basketball
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Kei’Trel Clark has been named to the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award that goes to the nation’s best defensive back. —Marshon Ford is on the Mackey Award watch list (nation’s top tight end). — The University of Louisville Cardinal Athletic Fund has launched The Cardinal...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

John Austin’s Louisville (7.26.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Payne
Person
Rob Wright
The Crunch Zone

2022 Louisville Football Media Guide Depth Chart: Offense

The 2022 Louisville Football Media Guide was released last week in conjunction with the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte. Within the media guide was its annual first look Depth Chart. As is usually the case the 1st depth chart can change dramatically from when those books are printed to when Louisville actually takes the field for its opener on September 3rd vs. Syracuse.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Digital Collegian

What chaos at Louisville says about Neeli Bendapudi | Column

I’m going to tell you a story about a place, but first, we need to leave our rational minds, because in Louisville, Kentucky, rationality is hard to come by. The laws of man don’t apply there — just forces that will swallow and spit out anyone who stands in the way.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

Gabby’s Louisville (7.25.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Academy#Espn#Nike Eybl Circuit#Swedish
wdrb.com

German-based auto supplier Eberspächer opens new Louisville plant on Greenbelt Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A German-based company that specializes in the manufacturing of environmental controls for automobiles opened a new facility in Louisville. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was on-hand Wednesday morning for the grand opening of Purem by Eberspächer, at 7001 Greenbelt Highway, near Logistics Drive. This specific plant will produce diesel exhaust aftertreatment systems, a device for reducing harmful exhaust emissions from internal combustion engines.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

57-year-old independent Louisville school changes its name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Laurel Deppen) — St. Francis School is changing its name,according to Louisville Business First. The school, established in 1965, announced Monday it would operate as Francis Parker School, effective immediately. It has campuses in Downtown Louisville and Goshen, Kentucky. In a news release on the name change,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
wdrb.com

Jeff's Donuts set to expand popular local shop with 3 more Louisville locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff's Donuts announced it is opening three new locations around Louisville. The popular donut shop that started in Jeffersonville, Indiana, is also on New Dutchmans Parkway near Breckenridge Lane. The new stores will be on Hurstbourne Parkway near Taylorsville Road, another in Fern Creek near Interstate 265 and one at the new market at Paristown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville entrepreneur takes her 'Southern Spices' to a national chain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Catrina Hill has been in the kitchen for as long as she can remember. It's one of her favorite places to be, so she created a career out of cooking. Opening a southern-style restaurant in Jeffersontown called Dinner is Done, she thought she had found her forever home. Until, life taught her to always be prepared for the unknown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Former Louisville health director, Dr. Adewale Troutman, dies at 76

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former medical leader in Louisville has died. Dr. Adewale Troutman died at the age of 76 on Thursday. Troutman focused his career on health equity and community activism. Troutman served as director of the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness from 2004 to 2010.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky man wins $250,000 after buying $10 lottery scratch-off on a whim

A Taylorsville, Kentucky man is $250,000 richer after hitting it big on a $10 lottery scratch-off card, according to the Kentucky Lottery. The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said that he normally buys $20 tickets, but for some reason he doesn't know, he decided to buy a $10 ticket on a whim.
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy