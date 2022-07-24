ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Can You Invest in Real Estate With a Low Credit Score?

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

If you want to buy real estate to diversify your portfolio, you'll probably need to get a mortgage. Unless you have the cash to buy outright -- and are willing to tie up your money that way -- you'll have to qualify for a loan to make your purchase.

This can be a big problem if you have a low credit score. That's because lenders are going to look at your borrowing history to make sure they can trust you'll repay a loan.

The good news is, you do not need stellar credit to add real estate to your investment mix. There are other options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wwK8i_0gr0zNGb00

Image source: Getty Images.

You can invest in real estate without buying properties

If you have a low credit score, the big challenge of buying properties is going to come from the fact that you may have difficulty qualifying for a mortgage. Lenders use your credit score to determine if they will provide you with a loan and what interest rate they'll charge you. A low score sends up red flags and makes borrowing more expensive and difficult.

While there are some mortgages available to borrowers with bad credit, you could end up paying a high interest rate, which makes it more difficult to invest in real estate profitably. Avoiding this could mean you need to pay cash for properties rather than borrow. This would seriously limit your ability to invest, and it would also mean losing one of the biggest benefits of real estate investing -- the leverage you get from being able to borrow for an expensive property after making only a small down payment.

The good news, though, is that you don't need good credit to invest in real estate because you don't actually need to personally own any properties to gain exposure to this asset class.

Explore your options for investing in real estate without borrowing

If you don't have good credit and you want to invest in real estate, it's worth considering whether you should buy a real estate investment trust (REIT) instead.

REITs can be traded just like stocks. That means anyone can invest in a REIT , regardless of their credit score. And you usually won't need much money to invest in one, since there's often no minimum investment amount required. That means there's no need to borrow to invest, so your credit history doesn't matter.

REITs are companies that pool investor funds and then use those funds to either buy properties or to finance real estate transactions. There are many REITs out there, so you can buy a REIT that owns the type of properties you personally might want to buy if you had better credit.

You also have the option to either buy any publicly traded REIT you want, or to buy REIT mutual funds or exchange-traded funds. This makes it easy to find an investment that fits well in your portfolio.

Once you own a REIT, you can earn regular income from it when it pays out dividends. You also have the ability to sell the REIT for more than you paid for it if the price goes up. So if the real estate market does well, you'll get all the benefits of being invested in it without having a credit score hold you back.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Score#Real Estate Investing#Mortgage#Mutual Fund
CNET

The Worst Credit Card Mistakes You Should Stop Making

There are several important benefits of using a credit card to shop. You can earn rewards, build your credit and take advantage of travel points and perks. But while shopping with a credit card can be convenient, there are also certain risks you need to be aware of. If you...
CREDITS & LOANS
GOBankingRates

Here’s How Much Cash You Should Keep at Home at All Times

Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are always unexpected events that can lead to a necessity for having a bit of cash on hand, particularly emergencies ranging from catastrophic weather (hurricanes, wildfire), to power outages. If you can’t access your digital currency or your banking systems are down, having cash can allow you to get gas, food, and medicines with ease.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Walmart
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
204K+
Followers
100K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy