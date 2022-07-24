ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooperstown, NY

Why Is the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York?

By Mike Thomas
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

The day has finally arrived for former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz. Earlier this year, “Big Papi” was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame. He enjoyed a little ceremony at Fenway Park with fellow inductees Rich Gedman and Dan Duquette. Others inducted were the late Bill Dinneen and Manny Ramirez, who had a scheduling conflict and couldn’t attend.

On Sunday, Ortiz hits the big stage as he’s officially inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Ortiz and his friends and family spent the weekend in Cooperstown, New York, the home of the Hall of Fame. Why is Cooperstown home to baseball’s Hall?

Cooperstown has been the home of the Hall of Fame since 1939

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MuLpP_0gr0z9zg00
Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Inductee David Ortiz greets fans during a parade at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, on July 23, 2023. | Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images.

The reason baseball’s Hall sits in Cooperstown may actually be a mistake.

It’s there because of the thought Abner Doubleday founded the game there in 1839. After some extensive research, however, it’s believed that’s not the case. According to Baseball Reference, Doubleday never claimed he invented the sport, and the legend was based on one man’s story.

Baseball Reference stated Al Spalding, a former player and sporting goods manufacturer, formed a committee, concluding Doubleday founded the sport.

Spalding organized a panel in 1907, the Mills Commission. The panel consisted of Spalding, two United States Senators, two other former National League presidents, and two other former stars turned sporting goods entrepreneurs.

The final report entailed three sections: a summary written by Spalding of the panel’s findings, a letter by John M. Ward supporting the panel, and a dissenting opinion by Henry Chadwick. The research methods were, at best, dubious.

Spalding’s summary concluded that baseball had been invented by Doubleday in Cooperstown in 1839; that Doubleday had invented the word baseball, designed the diamond, indicated fielder positions, wrote down the rules and the field regulations. However, no written records from 1839 or the 1840s have ever been found to corroborate these claims, nor could Doubleday be questioned because he died in 1893.

Should the Hall be moved from Cooperstown?

Back in 2016, Nathaniel Rakich of The Hardball Times wrote an interesting piece, suggesting the Hall move to New York City.

He cited no legitimate ties to Cooperstown, and then he added some practical reasons. He mentioned how the Hall struggled to attract visitors, suggesting location as the main reason. Rakich said in 2013, it brought in 260,000 visitors. He compared that to the Brooklyn Museum, which took in more than 500,000.

“The Hall of Fame does a disservice to fans — and to itself — by housing the most important artifacts of our national sport in a place where so few people can go to see them,” he wrote. “Instead, the museum ought to make its home in the capital of baseball, if not the capital of the world. The Hall of Fame needs to relocate to New York City.”

He said the Doubleday story is a “fabrication,” and baseball was born in the big cities.

“Baseball is a composite sketch of several 1800s bat-and-ball games, devised and honed in cities like Boston and Philadelphia,” he wrote. “But the version of the game that won out came from New York City. The first proper baseball team was the New York Knickerbockers, which defined many of the first rules for the sport.”

Rakich has a point, but Cooperstown has been the home of the Hall for 83 years. At least for this weekend, Ortiz and the other inductees are spending their time in Cooperstown.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: David Ortiz Pained That Former Red Sox Teammate Manny Ramirez Isn’t Joining Him in the Hall of Fame

The post Why Is the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Read the original article from Sportscasting | Pure Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

The six Red Sox players most likely to be traded at deadline

Is this the last week we'll see this Boston Red Sox core intact?. The Red Sox are 5-15 this month and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. They've been outscored 67-13 in that span and suddenly, after an encouraging June, look poised to sell at the trade deadline rather than load up for another postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, NY
Cooperstown, NY
Sports
Page Six

Yankees star David Cone and Taja Abitbol separate: ‘It’s complicated’

Former Yankees pitcher David Cone and his longtime love, Taja Abitbol, have struck out on their romance, Page Six has learned. Abitbol confirmed to us exclusively Monday morning that her and Cone’s romance has become “complicated,” as she’s been living in Florida with their 10-year-old son, Sammy, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic while the athlete resides in New York. “We don’t know [what we are]. It’s rough with the travel situation. He’s always on the road. During baseball season it’s hard for us, and sometimes in the off-season it’s not hard for us,” she explains. “It’s complicated.” A source tells us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Red Sox: Most likely player to be moved if Boston sells, and where he could go

The Red Sox could end up being sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline and, if that happens, one player is most likely to be traded and a destination is obvious. It’s been a tumultuous month of July for the Boston Red Sox. On the heels of a torrid June that saw them surge firmly into the AL Wild Card race, they’ve just as quickly fallen out of it, most recently getting embarrassed at home by getting swept at Fenway by the Blue Jays. And with the MLB Trade Deadline looming, that could turn the tides for Boston.
BOSTON, MA
FanNation Fastball

TRADE: Boston Red Sox And Milwaukee Brewers Make A Deal

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers made a trade. Brewers Player Development: "Minor league roster moves: OF Jackson Chourio Wisconsin (A+), will be active tomorrow (6/26) OF Abraham Almonte traded to Boston for cash considerations RHP Luis Contreras Biloxi (AA) RHP JT Hintzen has been released INF Jean Carmona has been released"
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abner Doubleday
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Rich Gedman
Person
Dan Duquette
Person
Manny Ramirez
FOX Sports

Trevino leads Yankees against the Mets after 4-hit performance

New York Yankees (66-31, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (59-37, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -111, Yankees -108; over/under is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Golf Digest

This Yankees dad losing his mind at Joey Gallo pinch hitting against Edwin Diaz might be the most Yankees moment ever

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets drew first blood in the much-anticipated 2022 edition of the Subway Series. It was the first time since interleague play began in 1997 that both teams came into the showdown leading their respective divisions, and the vibes at a sold-out Citi Field were decidedly lit as the Yankees jumped all over Taijuan Walker in the top of the first thanks to back-to-back home runs from Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox making J.D. Martinez available in trade talks

With only one week until the MLB trade deadline, J.D. Martinez's days in Boston may be numbered. The Red Sox designated hitter is one of several players likely on the trading block if the organization decides to sell. He's in the final year of his contract and will turn 35 years old next month.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Lancellotti signs with New York Mets

Another Diamond Heel has found a spot in Major League Baseball, with the New York Mets signing right-handed pitcher Joey Lancellotti. The 24-year-old played four seasons with the UNC baseball program, shifting gears to the independent market this past year as a member of the Missoula PaddleHeads. During his UNC tenure, Lancellotti appeared in 63 games in Carolina blue, including a shortened 2021 season after sustaining an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. In those 63 games for the Heels, Lancellotti pitched in 126 innings for an ERA of 3.14, five saves, and a 12-10 win/loss record. After Tommy John surgery, the right-handed pitcher made a return to the mound with the PaddleHeads in the Pioneer league. In his short stint he appeared in just two games, tossing three strikeouts with zero hits in two innings. Lancellotti’s story is another great comeback story of Tar Heels finding themselves in professional sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Reference#New York Knickerbockers#The Baseball Hall Of Fame#The Hall Of Fame#Abner#The Mills Commission#Spal
thecomeback.com

Baseball world reacts to absolutely incredible minor league defensive play

The Los Angeles Angels are having a rough year as the team appears to be well on the way to missing the playoffs for the ninth straight season despite having stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the lineup, but at least their Triple-A affiliate team, the Salt Lake Bees, is generating some positive headlines for the organization.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Rangers sign former Cy Young Award winner before MLB trade deadline

The Texas Rangers added depth and experience to their pitching core on Monday. And they’re hoping to catch lightning in a bottle, so to speak. The Rangers announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. Texas is the third team to give the southpaw a shot. The 34-year-old spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

193K+
Followers
31K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy