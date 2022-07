Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Despite a visit from Mayor Jean Stothert, libraries once again took center stage at Tuesday’s Omaha City Council Meeting. Along with a design contract for a new central library at 72nd and Dodge Streets, the City Council also approved a temporary downtown location to provide service while the W. Dale Clark Library is relocated.

OMAHA, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO