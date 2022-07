Click here to read the full article. On a walk through SoHo a few years ago, Brad King kept asking himself one question: How are all these small brands able to maintain stores in one of New York City’s priciest shopping neighborhoods? The question went beyond mere curiosity for King. In 2018 he’d taken over as CEO of Stitch, a Cary, N.C., maker of custom leather headcovers, and turned it into a golf gear and apparel success story, growing it 55% annually. The brand had a presence in on-course pro shops, but it had largely made its name in e-commerce, with...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO