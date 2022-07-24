Convoy of Hope celebrates 10 year anniversary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– This year convoy of hope celebrated their 10th year anniversary by expanding their aid to surrounding cities. The non-profit provided parents and kids bags full of groceries, school supplies and pack backs to start off the academic year on the right foot.



The organization benefited more than 7,000 families this time around and people all over Wichita, Hutchinson, Valley Center, and Goddard were able to drive out not only with a smile, but with some neat items as well.



The lines started at 7 a.m. parents, kids, and grandkids all patiently waiting in their cars for this year’s convoy of hope.



“It’s an amazing thing and it helps so many people,” said Wichita mother, Heidi McCarty.



once the gates opened, it was go time. families were able to receive hand sanitizer, Popsicles, Gift bags and yummy treats from a variety of donors.

“Oh, he got so excited about the girl scout cookies and every bit helps everyone, added McCarty.



And were also able to drive away with a covid-19 vaccine if they chose to.



“They got a lot of resources on the list that we didn’t even know about,” said Wichita resident, Rodney Jones.



Organizers are calling this year’s convoy of hope a success, adding they’re already looking ahead to next year.



“We are going to be looking into what it would look like to bring back some of the sites that we used to have where people can come like immunizations and sports and school physicals and shoes and those kinds of things. We are really looking into those for next year,” said Director of Convoy of Hope in Wichita, Stacie Cathcart.









