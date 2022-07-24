ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Convoy of Hope celebrates 10 year anniversary

By Andrea Herrera
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ieMJ1_0gr0xhnR00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– This year convoy of hope celebrated their 10th year anniversary by expanding their aid to surrounding cities. The non-profit provided parents and kids bags full of groceries, school supplies and pack backs to start off the academic year on the right foot.

The organization benefited more than 7,000 families this time around and people all over Wichita, Hutchinson, Valley Center, and Goddard were able to drive out not only with a smile, but with some neat items as well.

The lines started at 7 a.m. parents, kids, and grandkids all patiently waiting in their cars for this year’s convoy of hope.

“It’s an amazing thing and it helps so many people,” said Wichita mother, Heidi McCarty.

once the gates opened, it was go time. families were able to receive hand sanitizer, Popsicles, Gift bags and yummy treats from a variety of donors.

Convoy of Hope to distribute school supplies and food Saturday

“Oh, he got so excited about the girl scout cookies and every bit helps everyone, added McCarty.

And were also able to drive away with a covid-19 vaccine if they chose to.

“They got a lot of resources on the list that we didn’t even know about,” said Wichita resident, Rodney Jones.

Organizers are calling this year’s convoy of hope a success, adding they’re already looking ahead to next year.

“We are going to be looking into what it would look like to bring back some of the sites that we used to have where people can come like immunizations and sports and school physicals and shoes and those kinds of things. We are really looking into those for next year,” said Director of Convoy of Hope in Wichita, Stacie Cathcart.



Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

Rainbows United celebrated the big 5-0 in a big way

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rainbows United unveiled a miniature and very artistic Keeper of the Plains to celebrate its 50th birthday. Rainbows United unveils Keeper of the Plains (KSN Photo) Rainbows was founded in 1972 as a developmental training center for children with disabilities who are ineligible for special needs services provided through the public […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Food Bank fundraiser Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Penny Taapken with the Reno County Food Bank let Hutch Post know about an event they are doing where kids can see princesses and super heroes Saturday. "It's a fundraiser for the food bank," Taapken said. "Ages 5 to 18, it costs $5 or five cans of food to get in. We have two princesses and Batman coming. I think we'll have a couple of other characters. We have raffles, a little bit of face painting. We're doing a game. We have a bounce house and they can take pictures with the princesses."
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Hotel north of Wichita becoming church and school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita church has taken over a former hotel just north of Wichita. Word of Life Church is turning the former Best Western at I-135 and 53rd Street North into a church, school, and student dormitory. The church’s Life Prep Academy on North Meridian will...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Party on the Arkansas River this weekend!

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Party on the Arkansas River this weekend! Wichita Clean Streams, whose mission is to develop and implement water quality improvement projects in the community that restores and protects the overall health of the river, is hosting Wichita Big Float & Beach Party. The party is on Saturday, Aug. 30, from 1 […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hope, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Society
City
Valley Center, KS
Wichita, KS
Society
City
Hutchinson, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society receives $85,000 from Petco Love

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) has received an $85,000 grant investment from the national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in the Wichita area. Since 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in helping to find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Fatburger now open in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - California burger chain Fatburger has opened its first Kansas location in Wichita. Fatburger & Buffalo Express officially opened Wednesday at 2450 North Greenwich Road. It's the first of three locations in the Wichita market, the company said. The co-branded eatery will serve burgers and wings. It's...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Tanganyika Wildlife Park celebrates 14-year anniversary with $14 admission

It’s time to party with the animals at Tanganyika Wildlife Park. The wildlife sanctuary located in Goddard at 1000 S Hawkins Ln is celebrating their 14th birthday. In honor of this occasion, Tanganyika Wildlife Park is offering $14 admission for the first of August (1st-7th). The park will be open those dates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s a fantastic deal that includes a ton of perks with each entry.
GODDARD, KS
KSN News

Want to visit a lavender farm? Now you can!

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — Welcome to a world of purple, or shall we say lavender? Perfectly planted rows of the flowering plant fill the fields of Elam’s Lavender & Honey Bee Farm just west of Winfield, Kansas. The farm is a family affair dating back five generations. However,...
WINFIELD, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convoy Of Hope#Charity
KSN News

Deadly disease for rabbits shows up in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local nonprofit organization is warning rabbit owners about a disease that has shown up in Kansas for the first time. Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease virus Type 2 (RHDV2) was found in a pet rabbit in Leavenworth County earlier this month. The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) says the disease is highly contagious and is fatal to rabbits.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Nationwide restaurant scam targets a popular Wichita eatery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new scam affecting restaurants nationwide has made its way to Kansas. The Monarch in Wichita’s Delano district is the first known restaurant in the Sunflower state to be affected by scammers saying they will leave bad reviews unless they are compensated. Jennifer Ray,...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center has new identity

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center has a new identity. The center held a press conference on Wednesday morning to unveil the logo and brand identity. According to Century II’s Facebook page, “the logo features a color scheme of complimentary shades of blue as...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KSN News

Butler Community College to offer 16-week Fire Academy

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting in August, Butler Community College (BCC) will be offering a 16-week Fire Academy. Students in the Fire Academy will earn four certifications and 1/3 of the two-year degree in one semester. “Our Fire Academy is designed to move students through the same progression...
EL DORADO, KS
KSN News

Vandalized Wichita pool closed Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a Wichita park pool facility late Monday or early Tuesday and vandalized the place. The damage is bad enough that Wichita Park and Recreation closed the pool for the day on Tuesday, July 26. The vandalism is at McAfee Pool, 1240 East 14th Street North. Wichita Parks and […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

State Fair admission $50 deal is on now

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The online deal for ten admissions to the Kansas State Fair for $50 is available now. It includes 10 gate entry scans on a credit-card style card. They can be used once a day, all at once or in any increment. Limited quantities are available. The...
KANSAS STATE
wichitaonthecheap.com

Intrust Bank Arena Tickets at a Discount

INTRUST Bank Arena is having a big summer deal. Get 4 tickets for $80 to one of four concerts. You can get 4 tickets to one of the below shows for $80 which means you and 3 friends can go to the downtown arena for $20 each + taxes and fees. The catch is you have to purchase 4 at a time to get the deal. This offer is now through Tuesday, August 9th at 11:59pm but the offer is valid only while supplies last so act now!
WICHITA, KS
QSR magazine

Fatburger, Buffalo's Express Open Co-Branded Store in Wichita, Kansas

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and 15 other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of the first co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express restaurant in Wichita, Kansas. The opening marks the first of three co-branded locations to arrive in the Wichita market. “When...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy