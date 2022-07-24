Marvel Phase 5 and 6 confirmed — here’s all the new movies and shows

Phase 5 features a total of 12 new films and series, taking us up to July 2024

Marvel returned to Comic-Con after a three-year hiatus, and we now have a good idea of what the next few years look like.

The Disney-owned studio confirmed the 12 movies and shows that would make up Phase 5, once Phase 4 ends with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11. And although nine of the 12 were already known about in some capacity, it’s still great to get the full Phase 5 schedule with some firm dates in the diary.

When the MCU Phase 4 roadmap was revealed in 2019, it was in a world before anybody had ever heard of Covid-19, and you could feel the relief that the studio could finally return to San Diego. There, Marvel gave us a big list of updates about its upcoming Marvel movies and series.

“Three years ago we were here and it's been a hell of a long time since then,” said Marvel boss Kevin Feige. “There have been moments I thought ‘Will I ever be in Hall H again and the answer is Thank God, yes.”

MCU Phase 5: Release dates

This is the full list of movies and shows that come under the Marvel Phase 5 umbrella, along with their release dates.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

As the title suggests, you can expect to learn a lot more about the Quantum Realm when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives next February. Jonathan Majors will play Kang the Conquerer, with Paul Rudd reprising his role as Scott Lang/Ant-Man.

Release date: February 17, 2023

Secret Invasion

The upcoming Secret Invasion series follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) taking on aliens like Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). We’ve been told to expect a dark thriller where you can’t be sure who’s human and who isn’t when it arrives on Disney Plus next spring.

Release date: Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Peter Quill and his band of galaxy defenders return for the third outing in May, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, still coping with the loss of Gamora. Will Poulter joins the cast as Adam Warlock, and we’re set to learn more about Rocket’s past and what turned him into the unique character we know and love today.

Release date: May 5, 2023

Echo

Very little has been revealed about Echo — the Hawkeye spinoff centering on the deaf antihero Maya Lopez, played by Alaqua Cox. An origin story, we follow Lopez who must “face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community.”

Release date: Summer 2023

Loki Season 2

Equally little is known about Loki Season 2 at this point, other than that it’s coming next summer. Though reading between the lines of Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s interview with Jimmy Fallon (opens in new tab), we can expect more time travel shenanigans.

“It's really great to be back and it kind of feels like, because my character deals with time and the Time Variance Authority, being back in that world, it's like no time has passed,” she said.

Release date: Summer 2023

The Marvels

Another movie with next to nothing known about it for the time being. Still, The Marvels, the defacto Captain Marvel 2 movie has entered production, ready for release in late July 2023.

Release date: July 28, 2023

Blade

Originally announced back at Comic-Con 2019 with confirmation that Mahershala Ali will be playing the vampire-hunting vampire, there wasn’t much new this year, other than to confirm a release date. What was once a space for an “untitled Marvel movie” is now Blade, and it’s coming November 3, 2023.

Release date: November 3, 2023

Ironheart

Following her arrival in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dominique Thorne will get her own Disney Plus series called Ironheart, which will explore Riri Williams’ character in more detail. It’s coming next fall.

Release date: Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

The star of a million winking memes (opens in new tab), Wandavision’s Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) will return in her own spin-off. It’s coming at the end of 2023, or the start of 2024.

Release date: Winter 2023/2024

Daredevil: Born Again

The rumors were true! A live-action Daredevil series is coming to Disney Plus in the spring of 2024. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are set to reprise their roles from the Netflix-partnered original, playing Daredevil and the Kingpin respectively.

Release date: Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order

Captain America: New World Order has an official release date: May 2024. Very few details at the moment, other than the ominous-sounding title and confirmation that Anthony Mackie wil play the lead after taking on the role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Release date: May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts

The final movie in Phase 5 is Thunderbolts, which is best described as an MCU take on Suicide Squad. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine looks set to assemble a team of baddies to action her own vision of justice, and it’s coming in July 2024.

Release date: July 26, 2024

What about Phase 6?

Yes, we did get our first glimpse at MCU Phase 6 with three projects set to arrive in November 2024. These are:

Fantastic Four — November 28, 2024

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — May 2, 2025

Avengers: Secret War — November 7, 2025

Not much detail on any of these, at this point, but the prospect of two Avengers movies in a year is obviously extremely exciting.

