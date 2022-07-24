ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce New Album Return of the Dream Canteen

By Matthew Strauss
Cover picture for the articleJust a few months after releasing their comeback record Unlimited Love, Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced another new studio album: Return of the Dream Canteen is out October 14 via Warner. Find the album cover below. The new album was produced by Rick Rubin, who also worked on...

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce New Album During Soggy Denver Tour Opener: Concert Review

Click here to read the full article. A rain-pelted Saturday evening in a Denver stadium may not be the ideal setting for the Red Hot Chili Peppers to announce their new album — “Return of the Dream Canteen,” the group’s second full-length of 2022 — but the show must go on, and it did. The rain started mere minutes before the long-running quartet was scheduled to take the stage at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the NFL’s Denver Broncos. While venue officials watched for lightning — which would have brought the concert to a screeching halt — they temporarily...
