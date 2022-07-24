ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Canada's child-care investment needs to advance climate change policy goals

By Emis Akbari, Adjunct Professor, Department of Applied Psychology and Human Development at Ontario Institute for the Study of Education (OISE) and Senior Policy Fellow at the Atkinson Centre, University of Toronto, Isabelle Vinet, Lecturer, Early Childhood Development, Université du Québec à Montréal
 3 days ago
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, plays with children in an early learning and child care centre in Brampton, Ont., March 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

On Oct. 8 last year, the United Nations Human Rights Council recognized that a clean, healthy and sustainable environment is a human right.

Further to this, a historical ruling by the United Nations Child Rights Committee decided a country can be held accountable for the negative impacts of its carbon emissions on children both within and beyond its territory.

Canada is investing $27 billion in early learning and child care. All 13 provinces and territories signed onto the agreement with a promise of reducing parent fees and increasing access for children zero to five years of age.

Canada’s federal early learning and child-care investment is an opportunity to think green within the early learning and child-care sector and re-evaluate the status quo. It’s a chance to ensure sustainability and climate goals are incorporated both in short- and long-term policies, and in current programs and classrooms.

Canada is a laggard

As legislation is being developed, where new early learning and child-care programs are located, how they are designed, constructed and resourced, can either add to the problem of climate change or help mitigate it.

Right now, the nexus of early childhood education and sustainability requires a lot more funding, scholarship and action.

Read more: How early childhood education is responding to climate change

The May 2022 release of UNICEF’s Report Card 17 specifically addressed environmental stressors on the well-being of children. Overall, it ranks Canada 28 out of 39 rich countries. We stand alongside the worst of our peers in municipal waste and resource consumption, and 38 of 39 for physical and policy environments that surround the child.

Children are the least responsible for, but bear the greatest impact of, the climate crisis. Yet, the impact is not evenly distributed . Climate change adds to another crisis — that of inequality .

Poor individual, societal and policy decisions effect certain communities of children more than others: those living in poverty , in Indigenous and northern communities and those who are racialized .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gdqH7_0gr0uVgs00
Flooding is shown at Peguis First Nation, Man., May 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Sustainability education and action

Early years curriculum must include sustainability education and action , and these must be reflected in what happens in the classroom. Climate experts agree that one critical way to address the climate crisis is to empower Indigenous communities, and to support meaningful dialogues with Indigenous knowledge holders to determine sustainable and co-operative steps forward.

Read more: Children make connections to Aki (Earth) through Anishinaabe teachings

The environmental challenge is greater than any one single stakeholder. For every Greta Thunberg , there are millions of children that are collateral damage from policy decisions, naïve contributors to the problem, or both.

Pro-environmental attitudes and behaviours are critical and foundational for effectively addressing climate change. Children develop these by age seven . Transformations in systems and policies, environmental awareness education and the knowledge, attitudes, behaviours, practices and beliefs that young children hold about the environment in their early years are now matters of survival.

Governments must approach climate action in a concerted manner. This is an interconnected problem requiring intersectional approaches. The complexity of the challenge necessitates the mobilization of every sector.

In Canada’s early learning and care sector, parallel with well-established quality criteria within early childhood education programs, principles and standards of practice should incorporate aspects of the built environment that include green spaces, climate sustainability and Indigenous partnerships and collaboration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9ePw_0gr0uVgs00
Children are the least responsible, but bear the greatest impact of the climate crisis. (Allison Shelley/The Verbatim Agency for EDUimages) , CC BY-SA

More than sustainable buildings

Some researchers based in the United States are looking at examples in Canada as positive models for both our investments in child care and approaching expansion in a sustainable way.

For example, British Columbia is making steps forward. A recent report by the Coalition of Child Care Advocates of B.C. demonstrates five ways the early learning sector and climate change policy can intersect:

  1. Protect children’s environmental health: pay attention to where programs are built as much as how they are built.

  2. Improve buildings: new builds should be sustainable, net-zero and climate resilient; child care capital plans should include funds for Indigenous-led program facilities.

  3. Reduce transportation emissions: when child care is embedded in schools, parents spend less time in cars travelling to pick up their children in various places.

  4. Power the clean economy: embed climate goals in all public investments, including child care.

  5. Help families engage: adding sustainability and climate responsibility to curriculum and engaging families not only helps the next generation, but supports behaviour change today.

These issues should have our anxious concern. Whether we are parents, scholars, educators, members of governments or the community large, if we are all not champions for climate change, we are hindering progress and part of the problem. Canada’s $27-billion child-care investment should not be another missed opportunity.

Emis Akbari receives funding from The Atkinson Foundation, The Margaret and Wallace McCain Family Foundation, and The Lawson Foundation.

Isabelle Vinet leads a knowledge dissemination project "The Encyclopedia on Early Childhood Development" that receives funding from the Lawson Foundation and the Margaret and Wallace McCain Family Foundation.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

TheConversationCanada

Canada’s reckoning with colonialism and education must include Indian Day Schools

Sparked by the locating of hundreds of possible unmarked graves at former Indian Residential Schools across the country, there has been a public reckoning with the ongoing legacies of the residential school system. Many Canadians are finally coming to terms with the truth that the Canadian government, in co-operation with Christian churches, ran a genocidal school system intended to “kill the Indian in the child” for more than a century. What most people don’t realize, however, is that Canada’s system of “Indian education” was not limited to residential schools. It also included a vast network of nearly 700 federally funded...
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

Canada needs to invest more money into science innovation to help prevent the next global crisis

Canada has lagged behind its peer nations in innovation for decades. Currently, Canada is ranked 11th out of the 16 similarly developed countries assessed. While our “C” grade is a moderate improvement over our previous “D” grade, innovation still remains a barrier to high-quality job creation and economic prosperity in Canada. It’s not that Canadians aren’t creative and inventive — Canadian science was able to rapidly deliver the medical technology needed to provide the first FDA-approved COVID-19 treatment and enabled the most effective COVID-19 vaccines. The problem is that Canada doesn’t convert enough inventions into patents, products and science-based ventures....
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Canadians support accepting more newcomers but we need a more equitable, rights-based approach

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ Global Trends Report recently announced that as of the end of 2021, 89.3 million people worldwide have been forcibly displaced. While Ukraine’s neighbouring countries originally opened their arms to people fleeing the war, they’ve since begun decreasing benefits for Ukrainians as their cities become overwhelmed. Meanwhile, Canada is continuing its efforts to build an “air bridge” for an “unlimited number” of Ukrainians, supporting them through a one-time $3,000 payment. This is seen by some as a beacon of hope, and by others as unsustainable. Despite Ukrainians having the need to travel to find...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationCanada

Two-eared listening is essential for understanding restorative justice in Canada

Restorative justice was introduced in the western world in the late 1970s as a way to rethink crime and punishment. It’s an approach to criminal justice that sees crime as a violation of people and relationships and makes it the obligation of those responsible to put right the wrongs committed. In time, restorative justice grew to include nurturing relationships and is now also practiced in education, community, employment and environmental contexts. Indigenous communities around the world have always lived in alignment with what we now call restorative justice — it is tied to Indigenous worldviews and influences all aspects of...
AMERICAS
Greta Thunberg
Justin Trudeau
Canada needs to build more affordable housing for newcomers

The relationship between newcomers and the Canadian economy involves three key pillars: job availability, a sufficient population of working age and affordable housing. All three pillars must be supported by the government — if one is missing, the entire system collapses. While Canada has always relied on newcomers for population growth because of its low birth rate, both housing affordability and job availability tend to fluctuate much more drastically. In the past, Canadian newcomers have struggled to find quality employment because of tight job markets and credential recognition barriers. As such, many newcomers have found themselves underemployed in gig jobs and...
JOBS
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Pauline Hanson storms out of the Senate rather than acknowledge traditional owners screaming 'no, I won't and never will' - as Aboriginal senator slams her as 'racist'

Pauline Hanson has been called a racist after she angrily left the Senate during the opening acknowledgment of country. Senate President Sue Lines acknowledged the Ngunnawal and Ngambri people as traditional custodians of the Canberra area and paid respect to elders past and present at the opening of Wednesday's sitting.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheConversationCanada

I survived the Sixties Scoop. Here's why the Pope's apology isn't an apology at all

Pope Francis came this week to Maskwasic in central Alberta — where many Indigenous people, including survivors of residential schools and their descendants, had gathered — to deliver an expected apology in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action No. 58: We call upon the Pope to issue an apology to Survivors, their families, and communities for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the spiritual, cultural, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis children in Catholic-run residential schools. I am the granddaughter of a residential school survivor. I am the daughter of a First...
RELIGION
How the self-annointed "queen of Canada" is causing true harm to her subjects

The sovereign citizen movement is expanding rapidly, and can now be found in at least 26 countries. The movement is anti-government in nature, and its followers believe they’re immune from the laws of their government. They also have a proclivity for violence, as demonstrated by a number of high-profile incidents, including an armed standoff in Massachusetts in July 2021. As a behavioural scientist and researcher of this movement, I have been monitoring Romana Didulo, a conspiracy influencer based in British Columbia, who has proclaimed herself “Queen of Canada,” “commander-in-chief,” “Head of State and Government” and “president and national Indigenous chief of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Canadians are relocating for jobs amid steep inflation and low unemployment

Over the past two years, COVID-19 has dramatically affected the global job market. Canada is no exception to this upheaval. In the first quarter of 2020, a 15 per cent decline in Canada’s employment rate was reported and attributed to COVID-19. However, with the recent removal of COVID-19 restrictions, the Canadian job market is finally starting to recover. In May 2022, Statistics Canada reported the unemployment rate in Canada had declined to 5.1 per cent. In June, the rate declined even further to 4.9 per cent — a rate that hasn’t been recorded since 1975. Early in the pandemic, workers were...
BUSINESS
$150M is not enough: Canada’s proposed Purdue Pharma settlement for opioid damages is paltry and won’t prevent future crises

On June 29, Canadian federal and provincial governments reached a proposed $150-million settlement with Purdue Pharma Canada, makers of OxyContin, an opioid-based pain medication. The settlement is intended to recover the health-care costs related to the damaging effects from the sale and marketing of OxyContin. While this is the largest...
ECONOMY
What the spectre of Alberta separatism means for Canada

In October, members of Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party (UCP) will elect a new leader who will then become Alberta’s next premier. A defining issue in this leadership race is Alberta’s place in Canadian Confederation, with several contenders openly discussing “sovereignty,” “autonomy” and even “independence.” Are Albertans really so keen to sever ties with the rest of Canada? Should Canadians pay much attention to the separatist movement in Alberta? To answer these questions, we looked at data from the recent Viewpoint Alberta survey. Separatism and the economy Support for separation remains a minority view in the province, with one in five believing...
SOCIETY
Society
Better emergency preparedness can protect older adults from climate change

Last summer brought scorching hot temperatures and record-breaking heatwaves to British Columbia. Unfortunately, the heat was not the only record that skyrocketed — what followed was a chain of extreme weather events. British Columbia saw unprecedented rainfall and flooding that forced nearly 20,000 people from their homes, blocked essential highways and impeded necessary travel and resource distribution. All of this is a result of climate change, which hasn’t impacted everyone equally. Older adults experiencing homelessness and housing insecurities are some of those most impacted. Read more: ...
ENVIRONMENT
How Commonwealth universities profited from Indigenous dispossession through land grants

Animated by social movements such as #RhodesMustFall and #BlackLivesMatter, universities today have entered a period of critical self-reflection on their histories. The renaming of campus buildings, removal of statues and re-branding of whole universities are all evidence of this trend towards uncovering higher education’s colonial legacies. Yet this emphasis on campus iconography, or even on the campus itself, skirts a deeper history of universities and empire. Most public universities founded in the 19th century — especially in what is now Canada, the United States and Aotearoa New Zealand, but also in South Africa and Australia — were large-scale landowners. Land...
COLLEGES
How Canada's oilsands can help build better roads

The future seems bleak for Canada’s oilsands. But given the world’s ongoing need for smooth, safe roads, there is hope for the industry. Asphalt binder made from oilsands bitumen is the ideal glue to hold the world’s 40 million kilometres of roads together — and it can be done sustainably, economically and environmentally. With the global transition to electric vehicles underway, and Canada’s 2021 commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 to meet its Paris Agreement obligations, Canada will use less fossil fuels, especially from imports and upgraded products, including those...
TRAFFIC
Criminalizing holocaust denial in Canada will protect democracy and free speech

One of the most pertinent issues discussed at the recent International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) conference in Stockholm, Sweden, was the harmful effects of Holocaust distortion and denial across society. And it is a narrative that is all too familiar to Canadians. Canada’s long and very public history of people who promoted Holocaust denial and conspiracy theories continues to tarnish our collective memory. In the 1980s, Canada’s most notorious denier, Ernst Zundel, was one of the most prolific international producers of hate material. Toronto became a hub for this activity as Zundel disseminated his own brand of conspiratorial antisemitism and...
SOCIETY
In defence of the notwithstanding clause: Why Canada should hold onto it

In response to a streak of lamentable applications of the notwithstanding clause in Ontario and Québec over the past few years, consensus seems to be forming that Canada would be better off to get rid of the clause altogether. Read more: First Ontario, now Quebec: The notwithstanding threat We should be careful what we wish for. The notwithstanding clause allows governments to enact legislation despite being in violation of certain sections of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms that protect...
POLITICS
Could a Roe v. Wade-style reversal of abortion rights happen in Canada?

In the days since the United States Supreme Court reversed the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established abortion as a right, questions are being raised about the implications for abortion policy in Canada. Could the Supreme Court of Canada take a hard-right turn and effectively abolish abortion here against the will of the majority of Canadians? It’s unlikely to follow the direction of its American counterpart in the foreseeable future, and here’s why. One protection against criminalizing abortion in Canada is Canadian federalism. Criminal justice policy falls under the jurisdiction of the Parliament of Canada. In the United States, it’s...
POLITICS
Research and patient services need to reflect that Canadians from diverse communities are living with dementia

Recent data from Statistics Canada on our country’s demographic shift to an aging population highlights Canada’s evolving future. How we respond to these changes will determine our long-term success as a nation, especially for future generations of older individuals. As our population continues to age, more people will be affected by age-related health conditions, including dementia. More than 500,000 Canadians are living with dementia and this number is forecast to at least double over the next two decades. These figures do not include potential cases of young onset dementia, which is not tracked for people who are diagnosed under the age...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
For migrant farm workers, housing is not just a determinant of health, but a determinant of death

Imagine if, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — before vaccines were available — you had to share a cramped bunkhouse with a dozen co-workers. Imagine if your employer forbid you from having personal visitors, or if you had to ask your boss for permission to visit the doctor. Agricultural workers hired through the Temporary Foreign Worker Program regularly confront these dynamics while they leave their families behind in countries like Mexico and Jamaica for months or even years at a time to work in Canada. Frequently, they live on their employer’s property. These housing conditions are inconsistent, often...
AGRICULTURE
