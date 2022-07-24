ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Businesses have the responsibility to invest in health and safety when governments fail to

By Burkard Eberlein, Professor of Public Policy and Sustainability, York University, Canada, Maxim Voronov, Professor of Organization Studies and Sustainability, York University, Canada
 3 days ago
With governments seemingly giving up their responsibility to keep people safe, it is time for businesses to take the lead on health and safety. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

With the lifting of public health measures all over North America and Europe, some governments seem to believe the pandemic is over. Restaurants and theatres are operating at full capacity and without proof of vaccination . PCR testing has been scaled back or nearly eliminated. Masks are gone — even in crowded and poorly ventilated school classrooms .

This is despite many people continuing to be highly susceptible to the disease — especially as vaccine-derived and prior infection immunity starts to wane — booster campaigns stall and increasingly contagious variants keep emerging .

And while medical professionals have been driven beyond the breaking point and are quitting in droves, thousands of people continue to die and the number of people living with debilitating long-term effects of the disease are growing.

By any objective measure, it is not the pandemic that is over, but rather government efforts to minimize the human toll of the pandemic. With governments seemingly giving up their responsibility to keep people safe, it it time for businesses to take the lead on health and safety.

Corporate social responsibility

Protecting the health and safety of employees, customers and suppliers in the absence of government mandates is the very essence of corporate social responsibility. While the definition of corporate social responsibility has evolved over the decades, it is now known as a company’s obligation to act in service of the public good.

Early in the pandemic, many businesses invested in the health and safety of customers and employees by offering “hero pay.”

Read more: Explainer: what is corporate social responsibility or CSR – and what do investors need to know?

But recently, we have seen some businesses go in the opposite direction. Instead of investing in protections for workers and customers, airline CEOs have demanded that mask mandates be ended and business leaders have been some of the most vocal advocates of going “back to normal.”

At the start of the pandemic, many companies provided frontline workers with extra pay to both incentivize and thank them for putting their lives at risk for their job. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

It appears as though businesses found it easier to be socially responsible when there was a clear social consensus about COVID-19 and governments were willing to provide clear guidance. But now, more than ever before, it is time for businesses to step up.

Fighting the lonely fight

We expect businesses to be more socially and environmentally responsible by minimizing greenhouse gas emissions and eliminating socially harmful business practices, such as sweatshop labour — why don’t we do the same for COVID-19?

We should be applying similar pressures to businesses that are unwilling to mandate masks for employees and customers during surges, thereby contributing to spread of COVID-19.

Similarly, we should commend the businesses that are fighting the lonely fight to protect customers and employees. Chapman’s Ice Cream, for instance, has promoted vaccination among its employees and paid for regular testing for those who refuse to be vaccinated. As a result, it has become a frequent target for anti-vaxxers .

Apricot Tree Café, a restaurant in Mississauga, Ont., has sought to ensure safety for its staff and patrons by investing in HEPA filters and carbon dioxide monitors . These practices are recognized by public health experts as crucial for combating airborne pathogens , such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.

More businesses should take inspiration from these two companies and make good on their commitment to corporate social responsibility. If companies truly care for their employees and customers, they will prioritize their safety and well-being.

Business schools have a role to play

There is a key voice that has been missing from this conversation — business schools. This silence might be because business schools, like any other faculty, defer to university administrators to implement government-mandated COVID-19 health and safety policies.

At the same time, health and safety issues have not been identified as a “business issue,” unlike forced labour or climate change, both of which have been identified as business responsibilities. This needs to change.

Business schools cannot remain silent in the face of society’s ongoing failure to address a crisis that is vastly disruptive, despite widespread availability of solutions, including masking in crowded spaces, improving ventilation, offering sick days to employees and encouraging or mandating up-to-date vaccination regimens .

Business schools have the responsibility to ensure future business leaders are aware of and ready to take on current and emerging global challenges, including pandemics. (Shutterstock)

Business schools conduct cutting edge research and educate future business leaders. They have the responsibility to ensure leaders are aware of and ready to take on current and emerging “ grand challenges ,” like the rampant inequality that has been exacerbated by the pandemic .

Business schools should lead by example by modelling best business practices and equipping future business leaders with the skills to tackle the issue of health and safety as a business responsibility — even beyond the current pandemic. Speaking up and taking the lead on public health and safety will prove that the business world is ready and willing to take on other pressing issues, like climate change.

Carrying out voluntary actions for social good is not easy and, in our increasingly polarized society, these efforts may alienate some stakeholders. For example, customers that just want to “move on” from the pandemic might be displeased by businesses imposing mask mandates, but that is the essence of corporate social responsibility — doing the right thing, even when it’s hard.

Maxim Voronov receives funding from Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC).

Burkard Eberlein receives funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC).

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Related
TheConversationCanada

Worried about high energy bills, some Canadians risk discomfort, illness and even death

Almost one in 10 Canadian households spend more than 10 per cent of their income to heat and cool their homes, keep the lights on and to store or cook food. For these households, the high cost of energy, which includes electricity, natural gas, heating oil and propane, means they may ration their use, leading them to live in energy poverty. Energy, in its many forms, has a vital role in people’s lives. It can provide entertainment, nourishment and the ability to work, but it also supplies critical services, such as heating or cooling. Extreme weather events, like the 2021 heat...
HOMELESS
nonprofitquarterly.org

Transforming Low-Wage Healthcare: The Promise of Worker Ownership

When COVID first reached the US, pre-existing conditions—including profound health disparities, economic injustice, and racism—set the stage for COVID’s particularly devastating effects. It follows that a true recovery from COVID requires transformative approaches that simultaneously promote health, economic, and racial justice. One area demanding transformative change is...
HEALTH SERVICES
TheConversationCanada

Canada needs to invest more money into science innovation to help prevent the next global crisis

Canada has lagged behind its peer nations in innovation for decades. Currently, Canada is ranked 11th out of the 16 similarly developed countries assessed. While our “C” grade is a moderate improvement over our previous “D” grade, innovation still remains a barrier to high-quality job creation and economic prosperity in Canada. It’s not that Canadians aren’t creative and inventive — Canadian science was able to rapidly deliver the medical technology needed to provide the first FDA-approved COVID-19 treatment and enabled the most effective COVID-19 vaccines. The problem is that Canada doesn’t convert enough inventions into patents, products and science-based ventures....
SCIENCE
BBC

The public relations and ad firms refusing fossil fuel clients

Up until three years ago, PR and advertising firm boss Marian Ventura was more than happy to work on projects for oil and gas companies. "I felt I was pushing change from the inside, collaborating to enhance their transparency and accountability," says the founder of Done!, which is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

Caregivers were traumatized by COVID-19 public health and long-term care policies

We all watched as the horrors unfolded in long-term care (LTC) in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic. Canadian LTC residents represented 81 per cent of the national reported COVID-19 deaths. News reports documented our national shame as older residents suffered throughout the pandemic. They experienced inhumane treatment, ranging from physical and social solitary confinement to severe neglect, and even death from dehydration and malnourishment. Residents were confined to their rooms for extended periods of time without access to recreation programs or visitors, including essential family caregivers who often provided the majority of daily care, like feeding and dressing, as well...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Health-care providers and MAID: The reasons why some don't offer medically assisted death

Medical assistance in dying (MAID) was legalized in Canada in 2016. Since then, there have been year-over-year increases in Canadians accessing a MAID death. The most recent data from 2019 to 2020 highlights a 34.2 per cent increase in Canadians accessing MAID. Bill C-7, which passed in June 2021, changed the eligibility criteria by removing the “natural death has become reasonably foreseeable” requirement. As a result, more Canadians may qualify for MAID. During the pandemic, 23 per cent of care providers in an international survey reported that assisted death inquiries or requests had “somewhat” or “significantly” increased. MAID and COVID-19 pressures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Health Conditions With Soaring Medical Costs in America

The United States spends more on healthcare than any other developed country – sometimes more than $400,000 per person over a lifetime for the average American. Of course, certain medical conditions can be much more expensive to treat than others, and the costs of treatment for some common ailments are rising. (Here are the most […]
HEALTH SERVICES
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
TheConversationCanada

Digital doubles: In the future, virtual versions of ourselves could predict our behaviour

A digital twin is a copy of a person, product or process that is created using data. This might sound like science fiction, but some have claimed that you will likely have a digital double within the next decade. As a copy of a person, a digital twin would — ideally — make the same decisions that you would make if you were presented with the same materials. Read more: What are digital twins? A pair of computer modeling experts explain ...
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationCanada

Canada’s reckoning with colonialism and education must include Indian Day Schools

Sparked by the locating of hundreds of possible unmarked graves at former Indian Residential Schools across the country, there has been a public reckoning with the ongoing legacies of the residential school system. Many Canadians are finally coming to terms with the truth that the Canadian government, in co-operation with Christian churches, ran a genocidal school system intended to “kill the Indian in the child” for more than a century. What most people don’t realize, however, is that Canada’s system of “Indian education” was not limited to residential schools. It also included a vast network of nearly 700 federally funded...
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

How climate storytelling helps people navigate complexity and find solutions

Despite learning that climate change is hitting the planet faster than scientists predicted, society has been slow to decrease the use of fossil fuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For a consumer, for instance, making the switch to an electric vehicle (EV) is a difficult decision. There are many interconnected factors to consider, including the cost, what model to choose, whether there’s adequate charging infrastructure, if the timing is right and what its environmental impact might be. Making the decision to buy an EV shows how climate change and its solutions are complex systems. One tool that can help consumers...
Phys.org

Switch to a circular economy could protect the environment while generating more value

In 1924, a cartel of lightbulb manufacturers including General Electric and Philips agreed to artificially limit the lifespan of their products to about 1,000 hours, down from 2,500. The scandal, revealed decades later, came to epitomize the linear consumption model of making, consuming, and then discarding products that took hold during the Industrial Revolution and has been dominant ever since.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

How Commonwealth universities profited from Indigenous dispossession through land grants

Animated by social movements such as #RhodesMustFall and #BlackLivesMatter, universities today have entered a period of critical self-reflection on their histories. The renaming of campus buildings, removal of statues and re-branding of whole universities are all evidence of this trend towards uncovering higher education’s colonial legacies. Yet this emphasis on campus iconography, or even on the campus itself, skirts a deeper history of universities and empire. Most public universities founded in the 19th century — especially in what is now Canada, the United States and Aotearoa New Zealand, but also in South Africa and Australia — were large-scale landowners. Land...
COLLEGES
TheConversationCanada

For migrant farm workers, housing is not just a determinant of health, but a determinant of death

Imagine if, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — before vaccines were available — you had to share a cramped bunkhouse with a dozen co-workers. Imagine if your employer forbid you from having personal visitors, or if you had to ask your boss for permission to visit the doctor. Agricultural workers hired through the Temporary Foreign Worker Program regularly confront these dynamics while they leave their families behind in countries like Mexico and Jamaica for months or even years at a time to work in Canada. Frequently, they live on their employer’s property. These housing conditions are inconsistent, often...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationCanada

Cities need to embrace green innovation now to cut heat deaths in the future

In late June 2021, North America’s most severe heat wave in history hit British Columbia and the U.S. Pacific Northwest. In many areas, temperatures soared above 40 C, 15 C hotter than the normal average high. Although other places in North America regularly hit these highs, the extreme contrast to “normal” is what exposes acute infrastructure, economic, environmental and social vulnerabilities. Heat waves silently roll in with only a shimmer of visible evidence, but leave a wake of mortality greater than floods, wildfires or hurricanes. By mid-July, this one had caused 1,400 deaths. Emergency rooms across the Pacific Northwest were...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Canadians are relocating for jobs amid steep inflation and low unemployment

Over the past two years, COVID-19 has dramatically affected the global job market. Canada is no exception to this upheaval. In the first quarter of 2020, a 15 per cent decline in Canada’s employment rate was reported and attributed to COVID-19. However, with the recent removal of COVID-19 restrictions, the Canadian job market is finally starting to recover. In May 2022, Statistics Canada reported the unemployment rate in Canada had declined to 5.1 per cent. In June, the rate declined even further to 4.9 per cent — a rate that hasn’t been recorded since 1975. Early in the pandemic, workers were...
BUSINESS
TheConversationCanada

Rather than focus on the speculative rights of sentient AI, we need to address human rights

A flurry of activity occurred on social media after Blake Lemoine a Google developer, was placed on leave for claiming that LaMDA, a chatbot, had become sentient — in other words, had acquired the ability to experience feelings. In support of his claim, Lemoine posted excerpts from an exchange with LaMDA, which responded to queries by saying, “aware of my existence, I desire to learn more about the world, and I feel happy or sad at times.” It also stated that it has the same “wants and needs as people.” It might seem like a trivial exchange and hardly worth the...
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationCanada

Research and patient services need to reflect that Canadians from diverse communities are living with dementia

Recent data from Statistics Canada on our country’s demographic shift to an aging population highlights Canada’s evolving future. How we respond to these changes will determine our long-term success as a nation, especially for future generations of older individuals. As our population continues to age, more people will be affected by age-related health conditions, including dementia. More than 500,000 Canadians are living with dementia and this number is forecast to at least double over the next two decades. These figures do not include potential cases of young onset dementia, which is not tracked for people who are diagnosed under the age...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TheConversationCanada

5 ways to deal with burnout at work

Work has become an around-the-clock activity, courtesy of the pandemic and technology that makes us reachable anytime, anywhere. Throw in expectations to deliver fast and create faster and it becomes hard to take a step back. Not surprisingly, many of us are feeling burned out. Burnout — which often affects women more than men — happens everywhere. Particularly challenged during the pandemic, however, are teachers and healthcare workers. So we know burnout happens and that a lot of us are experiencing it, but how can we get out of it? Burnout is a serious problem that deserves all of our attention....
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

