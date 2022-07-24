ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Nostalgia for childhoods of the past overlooks children’s experiences today

By Debbie Sonu, Associate Professor, Curriculum and Teaching, Hunter College, Julie C. Garlen, Associate Professor, Childhood and Youth Studies, Carleton University, Sandra Chang-Kredl, Associate Professor in Education, Concordia University, Lisa Farley, Associate Professor, Education, York University, Canada
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfdWj_0gr0uTvQ00
Feeling nostalgic isn’t proof of how things used to be. (Shutterstock)

Nostalgia made a comeback under COVID-19. In the context of enforced lockdowns, there was an increase in nostalgic activities such as watching classic films, baking and reminiscing with family and friends.

Nostalgia can be defined as a feeling of longing for a better time in the past that no longer exists and may never have .

When it isn’t excessive, nostalgia can be a productive feeling that provides a sense of continuity, purpose and optimism in difficult times .

As writer Danielle Campoamor explains, “ nostalgia serves as a kind of emotional pacifier, helping us to become accustomed to a new reality that is jarring, stressful and traumatic.”

But nostalgia can create an overly simplistic picture of the past that hinders attention to the present and limits the imagination of a different future .

What’s the use of nostalgia?

Since nostalgia often brings to mind memories of cherished social bonds and togetherness, it may also help people cope with feelings of loneliness .

Cultural theorist Svetlana Boym adds that nostalgia disrupts “ the irreversibility of time that plagues the human condition ” and offers a way of using the past to rethink the present and future.

For these reasons, nostalgia may be especially important for people made vulnerable by displacement, bereavement and mental health challenges .

Some people may even experience an increased longing for the early days of COVID-19, when lockdowns felt like a break from the rush of everyday life . However, nostalgia reflects an overly positive view of this time, and centres the experiences of those more privileged or protected in society.

In the unfolding context of COVID-19, yearning to return to life as “normal” can also produce unrealistic expectations and feelings of impatience, frustration and fear .

Longing for pre-pandemic times may defend against the many losses of COVID-19 and the uneven effects of illness, online learning and access to resources for children, young people and adults .

Childhood innocence and toys

Historically, nostalgia can be linked to childhood and a longing to return to a fantasied state of innocence .

Still today, in dominant popular western imagination, childhood is understood to be a time before responsibility, before problems and violence and before knowledge about loss and death .

Play objects designed for children are, too, driven by nostalgia. As archaeologist Jane Eva Baxter suggests, toys and playthings may say as much about adult longings for childhood as they do about the children for whom they are intended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMvqq_0gr0uTvQ00
Toys created for children are also about adult longings for childhood. (Shutterstock)

Teachers remembering childhood

Our research examines how childhood memories shape the ways prospective teachers and people seeking to work with children understand their roles as future educators .

As part of our work, we asked undergraduate students enrolled in teacher education and childhood studies programs to select an object — a token, toy or tool — that they believed to represent childhood .

Participants were asked to discuss their objects in focus groups. A range of objects were shared, including stuffed toys, bikes and binoculars, games and puzzles, drawings and books.

At first glance, there may be nothing surprising about these choices. They might also be said to represent normative ideas about child development and the tendency to view children as precursors to productive adulthoods .

However, participants did not simply repeat the norms represented by their objects. They often used them to describe diverse and difficult childhood experiences such as the loss of significant others, questions about gender and sexuality, times of worry, bullying or failure and how they exercised agency in the face of rigid educational aims .

Pre-pandemic childhoods and tech-free toys

While the respondents in our study described their own complicated experiences as children, they returned to nostalgic ideas about childhood when the topic of COVID-19 arose.

In these discussions, technology was a key theme. Specifically, participants emphasized the tech-free qualities of their own objects as more natural, more innocent and more joyful than the gadgets they understood to dominate children’s experiences today.

On the one hand, there are important reasons to be concerned about technologies designed for children, particularly in terms of privacy, security and consent . Many youth themselves have expressed unease about the impacts of technology in their lives .

In the case of emergency online education, teacher education scholar Sarah Barrett further points to the role of technology in widening social inequities and the loss of classroom communities .

Read more: ClassDojo raises concerns about children's rights

On the other hand, children’s creative uses of technologies may not be so different from their uses of material objects and playthings. Even as they raise uncertainties, high-tech toys can be outlets for imagination, curiosity and emotional attachment .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ekqDd_0gr0uTvQ00
Nostalgia can obscure the complexity of current realities and historical experiences. (Shutterstock)

What nostalgia forgets

The problem is that nostalgia may obscure any such debate. Longing for pre-pandemic childhoods can reinforce normative ideas about what counts as a “real” or “natural” childhood, even though these ideas have never included all children .

Nostalgia may therefore overlook the experiences of children themselves, experiences that have always been affected by historic shifts, social inequities and emotional conflicts , much like the participants of our study recalled.

Nostalgia for pre-pandemic childhoods may also forget that schools have never been safe spaces for everyone , and particularly not for racially minoritized , queer and trans children .

Given such inequities, it is telling that a good number of minoritized children and young people have described the technological shift to online education during COVID-19 as a reprieve from the racist, homophobic and transphobic violence of in-person schools situations .

Because nostalgia creates an overly positive view of the past, it may also detract attention from the need for structural changes in post-COVID recovery plans within education .

The good news

Nostalgia is a powerful emotion that can feel like sure evidence of an idealized time in the past to which we may aim to return.

However, as education theorist Janet Miller suggests, it is important “to take responsibility for any nostalgic tales we might spin in terms of simply longing for that often idealized time or place which no longer exists — or more likely, never fully did exist .”

It might be strangely good news to recognize that nostalgia isn’t proof of how things used to be. If we can hold in mind the impossibility of nostalgia’s idealized promises, and if we can take responsibility for the nostalgic tales we do tell, then we might be able to imagine new and inclusive understandings of both childhood and education.

Lisa Farley receives funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada.

Debbie Sonu receives funding from Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada.

Julie C. Garlen receives funding from Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada.

Sandra Chang-Kredl receives funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC) and Fonds de Recherche de Québec - Société et Culture (FRQSC)

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 7

Related
psychologytoday.com

What Do Adult Children Owe Their Parents?

Many mothers and fathers do not know how to parent adult children. Some parents can make their grown-up sons and daughters feel almost guilty for growing up. The cost of paying a debt of gratitude must not be a burden that makes the other wish you’d never done anything for them to begin with.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

The Power of Believing in Yourself

Self-efficacy is the confidence we have in our abilities in specific life domains. Finely-grained self-efficacy beliefs are more useful in predicting outcomes than global self-confidence measures. Self-efficacy is a key ingredient of self-regulation and achieving our goals. Years ago, right before starting on a big new project, I bought a...
MENTAL HEALTH
StaceyNHerrera

Lack of intimacy may destroy a healthy romantic relationship

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. One of my most enduring relationships also lacked intimacy. It was primarily based on deep friendship and shared interests, but we never shared our innermost thoughts or secrets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Education#Toys#Emotion#Parenting Tips#Middle Childhood
TheConversationAU

Is there really such a thing as an ‘addictive personality’?

We’ve all heard of someone referred to as having an “addictive personality”. Some even say it about themselves. But you may be surprised to know there is no such thing. Despite decades of research, no-one has been able to identify a consistent set of personality traits or a single personality type that can reliably predict whether someone will have problems with alcohol or other drugs.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
psychologytoday.com

The Two Secret Powers of the Narcissist

People high in narcissism tend not to be very popular once you get to know them well, yet they are often highly successful. New research shows the two conditions behind this paradox of the narcissist's success. Getting away from the grip of narcissists may just be a matter of realizing...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Psychological Consequences of Believing in Heaven and Hell

A new study published in Current Opinion in Psychology examines how our beliefs in heaven and hell, and other ‘supernatural punishment’ narratives, can override our logic and, to some extent, dictate our behavior. The paper suggests that there are pros and cons to these common belief structures and offers a reason for why they are so prevalent in cultures around the world.
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Dear Fat, Black Girls Who Were Not Spared from Diet Culture — I Understand

Society perceives Black women as unaffected by body image concerns. In the early 2000s, there were several widely-circulated studies about the media’s impact on girls’ body image. Increased access to the internet opened up a whole new world for adolescents. Now, the TV, movies, and the web were working in tandem to fuel our insecurities about the way we looked.
FITNESS
Distractify

What Is Vabbing? Women on TikTok Swear This Absurd Technique Will Instantly Make You More Attractive

Back in my day, I’d spritz some of Bath & Body Works' signature Warm Vanilla Sugar scent on me before homeroom in hopes that all the teenage boys would gravitate toward me like magnets. Did it work? Not really, but I still enjoyed smelling like a candle as I awkwardly trudged through the halls and tried to let all my potential suitors get a whiff of me.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The US Sun

What is the difference between a sociopath and a psychopath?

PEOPLE often throw around the labels "sociopath" and "psychopath" interchangeably, despite some critical differences between the two. While both lack a sense of right or wrong, there are some critical differences between the two. What is the difference between a sociopath and a psychopath?. There are several differences between the...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy