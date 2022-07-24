ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man accused of raping elderly woman sought by Metro police

By Rana Mitchell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdpUR_0gr0uGhD00

Sex crime detectives are searching for a man who raped a 74-year-old Saturday morning.

It happened in a home off Bowling Avenue near Elmington Park.

The victim told police she had been working in the yard. When she came inside, the man was inside her house.

She said the man was inside her home for at least 30 minutes. He is described as white, bald and looks to be in his 30s. The suspect has tattoos on his chest and hands.

The man was carrying a black backpack and wore gray/green shorts and a bandana over his face.

MNPD

Police say they were able to get a picture of the suspect from a neighbor's surveillance system.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sex Crimes#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy