Georgetown, DE

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Ellendale area on Saturday night. On July 23, 2022, at approximately 10:05 p.m., a 2007 Honda Accord, operated by a 28-year-old male of Georgetown, DE was traveling northbound on N. Dupont Boulevard in the right lane approximately...

John hearn
3d ago

There are so many immature people driving that shouldn't have been givena license. I'm not just talking under30 years either. I know guys in their50s almost 60 that are completely loony toons. They start Thursday and maybe sober up Monday maybe not. There is one in newark Delaware I am thinking of, and the police knowthe situation, but they can't do a thing because of name and political considerations. The out come won't be pretty. causation is the law, anduntil there are dead bodies, itsbusiness as usual.

