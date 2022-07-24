Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police have arrested Francis Phillips (no photograph available), 31, for theft of a motor vehicle following an incident Tuesday night. On May 26, 2022, at approximately 6:04 p.m., troopers responded to Traders Joe’s located at 5605 Concord Pike, Wilmington for a stolen vehicle. Investigation determined the victim dropped her key fob to her 2020 Buick Enclave in the parking lot as she entered the store. Upon returning to her vehicle, it was no longer in the parking space. The suspect located the dropped key fob and fled the parking lot in the stolen vehicle. Through investigative means troopers located the stolen Buick Enclave on Kennett Pike in the area of Valley Way, Wilmington and initiated a traffic stop. The operator and sole occupant identified as Francis Phillips was taken into custody without incident.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 14 HOURS AGO