A 12-year-old gave passionate testimony on Wednesday at the West Virginia legislature, opposing a new abortion ban that would outlaw the procedure in all but the most extreme cases.“I play for varsity volleyball and I run track. My education is very important to me, and I plan on doing great things in life,” Addison Gardner of Buffalo Middle School told lawmakers during a special session. “If a man decides that I’m an object, and does unspeakable, tragic things to me, am I, a child, supposed to carry and birth another child?”“Am I to put my body through the physical...

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO