Gail Roberts shows her true colors at Oceanside Museum of Art

For as long as there have been paintings, there have been painters attempting to capture the majesty and mystery of nature. Sure, happy little trees (to borrow a phrase from Bob Ross) and landscapes are abundant, with an entire genre of art devoted to the latter, but it has more often been flowers that have served as both muse and metaphor. From the sixth century “Asuka Beauties” paintings inside the Takamatsuzuka tomb in India to more recent masterpieces such as Van Gogh’s iconic “Irises” and Monet’s “Water Lilies,” the flower as subject is nearly as old as art itself.

Gail Roberts has made a career out of capturing the varying magnificence of the natural world. From her work in the late ’90s — in which she painted nearly 50 landscapes of the same local mountain range in various states of tranquility and catastrophe — to her series of bird nests, capturing the unique spiraling of the structures, Roberts’ paintings are obsessive, almost sequential in nature, but never repetitive.

“I’ve always been interested in working with what’s right outside my door,” Roberts says from her home studio in La Mesa. “Wherever I live, the art is responding to that, and it’s what I know best.”

Such is the case with “Color Field,” a multiyear series of floral paintings that spans as many varietals as it does color schemes. Debuted last year at Quint Gallery in La Jolla, and soon to be showcased at the Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA), the paintings in the “Color Field '' series are individually striking, but majestic en masse. To hear Roberts tell it, she didn’t originally conceive of “Color Field” as a multi-faceted, multi-year, multi-painting project. It began, simply enough, with the artist simply attempting to capture the intricacies of each petal and the finesse of each filament.

“It really did evolve. Initially, I had this idea and started them on a much larger scale,” says Roberts, who began the series over five years ago and eventually downsized each painting to a 20-by-24-inch canvas. “I thought that if I was going to sustain an interest, I have to do it on a scale that’s more manageable. I even tried some where I was magnifying the flower more, just at the center of the flowers, but that didn’t seem to be enough. So there were a lot of false starts.”

A single flower in a vase is cute, a bouquet can be splendid, but a field of flowers? That’s awe-inspiring. And when taken all together, the over 130 paintings in the “Color Field” series, the majority of which will be on display at OMA beginning July 30, are, indeed, curated and displayed to induce that sort of awe from the viewer. Organized by color scheme, the viewer feels a sort of serenity among the paintings’ vibrant hues and the soothing subjects.

One could argue the real origins of the series began decades before when Roberts took an interest in gardening at a 5-acre property she lived on in Valley Center. The property had 400 avocado trees that Roberts admits she “naively” thought she and her husband could maintain. The couple eventually moved to a half-acre property in La Mesa, and Roberts says she initially didn’t want to take on any large-scale gardening projects, but after retiring from her job as an art professor at San Diego State University, she gradually began to plant flowers around the property.

“When we moved in, it was all ice plants, ivy, oleanders, and a lot of grass,” Roberts recalls. “It was just a big open canvas to begin working on. There wasn’t really any clear design to what I was doing, but I just gradually became more interested in collecting nests and then I began collecting flowers.”

Roberts says she soon began working in the garden as much as painting in her studio. This resulted in a variety of nature-inspired series of works, including “Nests” and, more recently, “Blooms,” a predecessor of sorts to the “Color Field” series. But whereas “Blooms” focused much more on the blossoming and pollinating aspects of flowers, the oil-and-acrylic “Color Field” paintings deal in more serious topics, including conservation, ecology and what Roberts calls the “accelerated erosion of the diversity of plant species and natural habitats.”

“The imperfections are the beauty of it,” Roberts says. “We talk about balance, and when people think about balance, they think equal weight, but it’s interesting to me that a flower can be such a quirky shape and yet it has a balance to it. I’m just trying to observe and interpret what’s there.”

What’s more, of the 250 types of dried blossoms she painted over five years — from imported flowers to native, drought-resistant weeds — Roberts says she wanted to bring attention to the medicinal and edible functions of the flowers and invested much of her time researching each one.

“It became even more remarkable to me that this little piece of this property could become a microcosm of the world,” Roberts says. “I planted them thinking how beautiful they are, but ended up finding out so much about the flowers.”

The resulting paintings, however much they deal in serious themes, work together as something of harmonious settlement among the chaos of the natural world. What’s more, Roberts says that working on them during the pandemic, and shortly after her husband was in a bike accident, provided her with “another form of appreciation for life and how fragile it is.”

“Painting became more of a refuge,” she says. “To an even greater degree, I was aware and appreciative of these flowers — all their beauty and what’s spread out there for us on a daily basis. Just not wanting to take any of that for granted.”

She now sees the “Color Field” series as something of an ongoing project. She’s long admired artists who came back to a series and points out Rembrandt who did self-portraits throughout his life.

“I’ve always wanted to do this, where I would start something and not have an end in sight,” Roberts says. “With this at least, I said I wasn’t going to have an end to it. I want to see if it can keep going without repeating. Trying each time to find something new, something where I’ll continue to explore and be aware of how the environment affects the flower. I’m just trying to push it further, to see if it continues to unfold.”

'Gail Roberts: Color Field'

When: Opens July 30. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Through Nov. 27.

Where : Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way Oceanside

Admission : Free for members, students and military with I.D. and 18 and under. $10 general admission. $5 seniors (65 and up).

Phone : (760) 435-3720

Online : oma-online.org

Combs is a freelance writer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .