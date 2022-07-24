Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
By KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States has managed to do nearly the unthinkable — unite the democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders and the fiscally conservative right. The bill making its way through the Senate is a top priority of the...
Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported that her husband sold all of his stock in chip-maker NVIDIA. The document states Paul Pelosi sold 25,000 shares worth up to $5 million — at a reported loss. The trade comes as Congress is set to pass a $54 billion bill to bolster US...
On April 25, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., confirmed to Politico that he’ll seek the chairmanship position of the powerful House Financial Services Committee should Republicans take back Congress in November. Almost immediately after making his party leadership desires known, large donations to his re-election campaign flooded in, and from a peculiar place: the Bay Area.
Two wealthy Bay Area executives who've helped bankroll special recall elections of California politicians are now throwing their financial support behind U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., according to FEC filings reviewed by SFGATE. The two executives, David Sacks and William Oberndorf, have already come under fire for their prodigious spending...
Ted Cruz broke with Trump and endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch, the opponent of Trump-backed Tim Michels. Trump is headed to Wisconsin in August to stump for Michels. In May, Cruz backed Mo Brooks, a congressman who once had the former president's backing. Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald...
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump's fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is "lost in the fog of war."
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The United States has made "a substantial offer" to Russia to release U.S. citizens detained there, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, adding he would press his Russian counterpart to respond in a conversation planned for the coming days.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia targeted Ukraine’s southern Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with airstrikes Tuesday, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure with missiles fired from long-range bomber aircraft, the Ukrainian military said. In the Odesa region, buildings in coastal villages were hit and caught fire,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dave Muffley thought he had it made when it came to a solid retirement. The Indiana man spent roughly 30 years as a salaried maintenance technician for Delphi Corp., a subsidiary of General Motors Corp., and expected to retire with a comfortable income by the time he hit 62. But when GM plunged into the biggest industrial bankruptcy proceeding in history in 2009, and the federal government negotiated its restructuring, Muffley’s expected retirement package was slashed, and his life’s trajectory would spiral. The Russiaville resident, now 68, lost 30% of his retirement savings, his promised health care coverage and his faith in government. Muffley is one of an estimated 20,000 Delphi workers hurt by the GM bankruptcy, and many have spent the past 13 years fighting to get back what they lost. After taking the issue all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear their case this year, the retirees were cut off from their last legal remedy.
WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. economic growth likely rebounded moderately in the second quarter as companies boosted exports and maintained a strong pace of spending on equipment, which could assuage financial market fears that the economy was already in recession.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops used American-supplied precision rocket launchers to knock out a strategic bridge used by Russia to supply its forces in southern Ukraine's occupied Kherson region, officials said Wednesday. Ukraine also claimed to have destroyed an enemy ammunition depot, artillery pieces and other military equipment...
This story is being published in partnership with Popular Information, an award-winning independent newsletter focused on money and politics. Sign up to receive its biggest stories as soon as they’re published. On June 24, the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the Republican Attorneys General Association reached...
RENO, Nevada - Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto framed herself as a bulwark against a national abortion ban, gathering sympathetic Republican women in a friend's backyard here to warn that her opponent could cast the decisive vote. "There is no doubt in my mind that the Republicans in the Senate...
