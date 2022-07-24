ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition

By KEVIN FREKING
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States has managed to do nearly the unthinkable — unite the democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders and the fiscally conservative right. The bill making its way through the Senate is a top priority of the...

