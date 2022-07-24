ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highly touted Yankees outfield prospect ‘emotional’ after Double-A promotion

By Corey Annan
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverson Pereira is laser-focused on getting to the big leagues as soon as possible. Nevertheless, he doesn’t forget to enjoy every moment that brings him closer to wearing a New York Yankees uniform. “It was very emotional for me [to get called up],” said Pereira, who used Somerset...

