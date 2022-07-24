ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royalton, MN

Royalton Man Seriously Hurt in Crash on Highway 10

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROYALTON -- A Royalton man was seriously hurt in a crash on Highway 10. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened...

Sheriff: Woman Killed In Collision With Garbage Truck

RAYMOND -- A woman was killed when the van she was driving collided with a garbage truck. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Tuesday at about 9:45 a.m. about five miles south of Raymond. The driver of the van was a 56-year-old woman from Willmar. She was...
RAYMOND, MN
WJON

Hutchinson Man Found Dead Behind the Wheel of His Vehicle

GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP -- Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead behind the wheel of his vehicle Monday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office was called to the 61000 block of 620th Avenue in Greenleaf Township south of Litchfield just after 6:00 a.m. The caller said a man was dead inside a vehicle that was parked alongside the road.
HUTCHINSON, MN
Two people are injured in a crash over the weekend in central Minnesota

(Albany, MN)--Two people have reportedly been injured in a crash in central Minnesota over the weekend. Officials say the crash took place Saturday night on Interstate 94 nearly Albany. A minivan and a car were both traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when they collided. The driver of the car, Tyler...
ALBANY, MN
Body of Hutchinson man found in car near Cedar Mills

(Cedar Mills MN-) The Meeker County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a man found in a car northwest of Cedar Mills. They say at 6:11 a.m. Monday morning they received a report of a deceased male in a vehicle that was parked alongside the road in the 61000 block of 620th Avenue in Greenleaf Township. Meeker County Deputies and Detectives responded to the scene. The male was identified as 39-year-old Jason Sutter of Hutchinson. Sutter was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Also assisting at the scene was the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).
HUTCHINSON, MN
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in west-central Minnesota

A 52-year-old woman was killed and her passenger was injured in a two-vehicle crash in west-central Minnesota early Sunday morning. According to the State Patrol, Dalia Zuniga, of Willmar, was driving northbound on Highway 71 west of New London when the crash happened at about 2:20 a.m. Zuniga died at...
Troopers say 18-year-old driver was drinking before fatal crash in Kandiyohi County

LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A teenager is in jail after authorities say he was driving under the influence early Sunday morning before a head-on crash that killed the other driver. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Highway 71 in Lake Andrew Township, roughly 12 miles north of Willmar. Investigators say a GMC Sierra and a Chevrolet Malibu were traveling opposite directions on the highway when they collided. The crash killed the driver of the Malibu, identified as 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga of Wilmar. A passenger in her car, a 31-year-old Belgrade man, was hurt and treated at a local hospital. He is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, an 18-year-old Willmar man, was also hurt in the crash and brought to a different hospital for treatment. Later he was booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail, pending charges of criminal vehicular homicide. Troopers determined that the teenager had been drinking. WCCO is not naming him as he has yet to be formally charged. 
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
WJON

20 Years Since 18-Year-Old Man Went Missing Near New London

NEW LONDON - This Monday, August 1st, will mark 20 years since 18-year-old Danny Newville went missing near New London. On Saturday the 9th annual Danny Newville Memorial Walk will be held at 10:00 a.m. Following the walk, there will be a brief update on his case. According to the...
NEW LONDON, MN
Kayakers struck by boater on central Minnesota lake

Two people were injured as they were kayaking on a central Minnesota lake and struck by a boater. According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Monday at about 1:10 p.m. on Sauk Lake in Sauk Centre. The sheriff's report says a 48-year-old Sauk Centre man was driving an 18-foot Crestliner boat when he struck a two-person kayak.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
Fatal accident near Sibley State Park

Tragically there was a fatal accident on Highway 71 near Sibley State Park at 2:21 am Sunday, July 24, 2022. A car and a pick up collided head on. The State Patrol has not released any names at this time, but they say the driver of the car was a 52-year-old woman from Willmar and had a 31-year-old male passenger from Belgrade. The driver of the pick up was an 18-year-old male from Willmar. The State Patrol did not say how many people died in the crash, and said they will be releasing the names later Sunday.
WILLMAR, MN
Police Respond to Shots Fire Call in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids police responded to a shots fired call early Sunday morning. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. at the El Loro Restaurant and Bar along Benton Drive. Police chief Perry Beise says officers were a few blocks away when they heard reports of gun shots fired...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Man Arrested For Making Terroristic Threats

GREENLEAF TWP -- A complaint of cars doing burnouts led to the arrest of a man on charges of making terroristic threats. Meeker County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to complaints of cars doing burnouts in Greenleaf Township just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, deputies learned of a man...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
Three hurt in crash west of Willmar

(Pennock MN-) Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash southwest of Pennock Wednesday morning. The state patrol says it happened at 6:50 a.m. on Highway 40 at the Kandi-Chippewa County Line Road. An SUV traveling southbound on County Line Road hit a Jeep that was traveling westbound on Highway 40. The driver of the Jeep, 27-year-old Jesus Gonzalez of Willmar, along with the driver of the SUV, 50 year-old Tabitha Trevino of Kandiyohi and passenger 31-year-old Charles Melton of New Ulm were all taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
WILLMAR, MN
Wisconsin Woman Run Over By Train in Delano

DELANO -- A Wisconsin woman was taken to the hospital after she was run over by a train early Friday morning. The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the area of 4th Street South and Franklin Avenue in Delano. Authorities arrived to find the woman, 51-year-old Heather Sinkel of...
DELANO, MN
Charges filed in death of firefighter's 12-year-old son

OTSEGO, Minn. — An Otsego man is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with an UTV crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy. Prosecutors say Austin Mehlhoff Copsey was drunk when he crashed his Polaris side-by-side into a row of mailboxes July 16 and rolled several times, ending up in the ditch. A passenger in the UTV, 12-year-old Jesse Hooper, was killed in the incident. Jesse is the son of an Elk River Firefighter.
OTSEGO, MN
Sartell Pushing for Another Hotel In this Location

Sartell has one hotel, the AmericInn, but is pushing for more. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says he'd like to see a new hotel built this or next year. The location for this is likely to be between County Road 120 and County Road 1 along the Highway 15 corridor. Fitzthum says the road infrastructure is in place but there are some connections they'd like to make. He says the Central Minnesota Health Care hub area would make sense for a hotel. Fitzthum says the area they are envisioning extends from north of the Perkins/Hennen Furniture area on County Road 120 out to Pine Cone road to the west.
SARTELL, MN
