Woman attacked, groped in BK subway station, suspect sought

Groping suspect Photo credit NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A suspect is wanted for forcibly touching a 20-year-old woman in a Brooklyn subway station on Saturday morning, police said.

Listen to 1010 wins

Around 6 a.m., the victim was inside of the Carroll Street subway station in Carroll Gardens when the attacker approached her from behind, authorities said.

The man grabbed her buttocks and vagina before putting his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming, according to cops.

After a brief struggle, the woman was able to yell for help at which point the suspect let go of her and fled the scene.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack but refused medical attention.

The suspect is described as a man who is about 25-years-old, thin build, brown eyes, a dark complexion, mustache and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with an American flag graphic on the front, a Brooklyn Nets baseball cap, a hooded jacket, blue ripped jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).