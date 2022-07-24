ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman attacked, groped in BK subway station, suspect sought

By Emily Nadal
 3 days ago
Groping suspect Photo credit NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A suspect is wanted for forcibly touching a 20-year-old woman in a Brooklyn subway station on Saturday morning, police said.

Around 6 a.m., the victim was inside of the Carroll Street subway station in Carroll Gardens when the attacker approached her from behind, authorities said.

The man grabbed her buttocks and vagina before putting his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming, according to cops.

After a brief struggle, the woman was able to yell for help at which point the suspect let go of her and fled the scene.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack but refused medical attention.

The suspect is described as a man who is about 25-years-old, thin build, brown eyes, a dark complexion, mustache and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with an American flag graphic on the front, a Brooklyn Nets baseball cap, a hooded jacket, blue ripped jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The L
2d ago

Pic is too clear for him not to be in custody already. Police have his mug shot and can use facial recognition to identify him. Life is good The L

jiminez jiminez
3d ago

95 % of case like this, have to be a black person,sup with the black life matter?

PIX11

Off-duty NYPD officer robbed of gun, wallet in the Bronx: police

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A crook swiped an off-duty NYPD officer’s gun and wallet early Wednesday in Hunts Point, according to authorities. The cop was getting out of his car near Garrison Avenue and Barretto Street around 12:30 a.m. when a man walked up to him, forcibly grabbed his service weapon and wallet, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Missing Bronx teen: Search for woman, 18, not seen in over a week

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help finding a Morrisania teen who has been missing for more than a week. Milagros Lucre, 18, was last seen inside her home near East 162nd Street and Melrose Avenue around 12:45 p.m. July 19, according to the NYPD. Lucre stands about 5-foot-4, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspects in Bronx shooting of girl, 12, and boy, 16, recorded

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of two men wanted in a shooting near a Longwood basketball court that left a 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy wounded by bullets meant for somebody else. Video footage issued by the NYPD shows the suspects riding in a dark sedan before the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

New video released in robbery of bishop during Brooklyn church service

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are still on the hunt for the armed robbers who allegedly stole $1 million in jewelry from a bishop and his wife during a church service in Brooklyn, officials said. The NYPD on Wednesday released new video of the masked suspects — dressed head-to-toe in black — as they entered […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn subway attack: NYPD releases images of stabbing suspect

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage of a suspect in a stabbing aboard a No. 2 train rumbling through Prospect Lefferts Gardens. The footage shows the suspected stabber going through a turnstile at the Sterling Street station near Nostrand Avenue, the same station the southbound train was approaching when […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man randomly shoved at Manhattan subway stop, nearly into train

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant shoved a straphanger to a Financial District subway platform with no provocation, nearly pushing the victim into a train that had just arrived at the station, police said Tuesday. The 40-year-old victim was standing on the northbound platform for the Nos. 2 and 3 trains at the Park […]
MANHATTAN, NY
iheart.com

Brooklyn bishop robbed for $400k in jewelry (and more) during livestream

A flashy Brooklyn bishop was robbed in the middle of his livestreamed service Sunday when gun-toting crooks accosted him at the podium before fleeing with $400,000 in jewelry, cops said. Rolls-Royce-driving Bishop Lamor Whitehead last made news in May, when he tried to negotiate the surrender of an accused subway...
BROOKLYN, NY
