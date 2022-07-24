ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How To Know If A Plumber Is Taking Advantage Of You

By Zachary McCarthy
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34LPO8_0gr0qGq300
Stokkete/Shutterstock

There are many exciting aspects of becoming a homeowner, from undertaking weekend DIY projects to selecting paint and furniture for your new home. However, when something goes wrong with your home's plumbing, many homeowners are unprepared to take care of the issue themselves. Luckily, there's no shortage of skilled plumbers out there who combine many years of experience with affordable prices. These plumbers can be located via their stellar reviews, recommendations from neighbors, or online searches.

That being said, finding suitable plumbers in your area might be much trickier than it seems. In truth, many homeowners are unlucky enough to run into scammers when searching for a plumber to care for their home's drainage issues. To do what's right for your home and avoid getting scammed, it's best to hire only insured plumbers with years of experience and plenty of references, per Petro. However, when shopping around for plumbers, you are bound to see some of the following dishonest tactics that are designed to pry you away from your hard-earned money.

Unrealistic quotes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZLKVm_0gr0qGq300
Robert Kneschke/Shutterstock

Whether you're calling on a professional plumber to repair your garbage disposal or to replace large portions of your home's plumbing, it's always a good idea to request quotes from a number of competing businesses. For one thing, this can help save you hundreds of dollars on the project; however, it can also let you know which companies are wildly out of step with their competitor's pricing, which is definitely a red flag to be heeded.

According to The Washington Post, getting quotes from prospective plumbers may be even more critical when undertaking a large, demanding plumbing job, such as remodeling an enormous bathroom. This is because the degree that competing businesses vary in asking price for work is greater for major than routine tasks. However, be wary of plumbers that quote prices much more expensive than their peers. While one may conclude that these plumbers have more expertise than less costly alternatives, this is often not the case. Per The Washington Post, the best-ranked plumbers are often those with the most affordable prices.

Demands payment up front

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lbc7R_0gr0qGq300
BearFotos/Shutterstock

If you've always relied on your landlord to take care of plumbing repairs in the past, having a plumber ask you for an up-front payment for a job might not sound so concerning. However, according to C&W Plumbing, there are very few circumstances where it's appropriate for a professional plumber to ask for an up-front payment. Just think about it, most of a job's cost will be for labor, which is charged by the hour. Why would you prepay for hourly delivery that hasn't occurred?

Unfortunately, many homeowners who fall for up-front payment scams will find out that the plumber they hire to fix their plumbing issue never shows up at their home. This is why most states prohibit large up-front payments (per C&W plumbing) for professional plumbers. While a plumber may have you prepay for a necessary part or two, the most reliable plumbers in the business will only charge you after the work is done and you are entirely satisfied with their provided services.

No online record of business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Syyx_0gr0qGq300
Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock

Nowadays, nearly every reputable business has an online presence, whether a Google Business Profile or an active Yelp account with numerous reviews. Of course, most companies also have a professional-looking website where prospective clients can learn about their services and contact them for a timely quote. If the plumber you're about to hire lacks any online presence for their business, you are justified in feeling skeptical about their abilities and legitimacy.

According to Plumbing Solutions, some of these "fake plumbers" even go door-to-door to search for easy prey. They may offer free pipe inspections or other phony services, which is why it's so important to ask to see credentials. Remember, though, that even a fake plumber (if they're smart enough) can direct you to a real, highly-rated plumber's website. For this reason, it's also wise to ask to see the person's business license or plumbing certification since most real plumbers should have no issue providing proof of legitimacy, per C&W Plumbing.

Shady business practices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNPYO_0gr0qGq300
Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock

There are a number of shady business practices that you should always keep an eye out for when hiring a plumber or any contractor. For instance, per Lindus Construction, some contractors send more people to a job site than necessary to double or triple the total amount you pay. Many basic plumbing jobs only require a single plumber, so confirming the number of workers needed for a job before the project commences is always a good idea.

Another tell-tale sign of a shady plumber may only be evident after services have been rendered. According to C&W Plumbing, cash-only payments of an under-the-table nature are definitely not a good sign if you want to do business with a legitimate entity. Even worse, many companies accepting these types of payments aren't insured, which can be awful news for you if something goes wrong with their plumbing handiwork. Naturally, these practices can be pulled by total scammers or quasi-legitimate service providers, so it's worth confirming acceptable payment methods and a plumber's insurance status before signing the dotted line.

Uses scare tactics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQiV4_0gr0qGq300
Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock

If you call a plumber to fix a leaky pipe, only to be told that your entire home is at risk of being lost without immediate intervention and a hefty payment, you should have cause for concern. According to My Professional Plumber, scare tactics are common when dealing with dishonest plumbers who care more about their bottom line than your home's plumbing situation. If you feel uncomfortable with a plumber's recommended project, it's always a good idea to get a second opinion from a trusted plumber or contractor.

Of course, your home will sometimes require extensive plumbing work that is bound to put a dent in your wallet. However, when these situations occur, a reputable plumber should be able to show you the issue that they are addressing instead of leaving you in the dark, per Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. If a plumber tries to get you to pay them thousands of dollars for fixing an unseen emergency, you are likely dealing with a con artist.

Comments / 15

Related
GOBankingRates

Here’s How Much Cash You Should Keep at Home at All Times

Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are always unexpected events that can lead to a necessity for having a bit of cash on hand, particularly emergencies ranging from catastrophic weather (hurricanes, wildfire), to power outages. If you can’t access your digital currency or your banking systems are down, having cash can allow you to get gas, food, and medicines with ease.
SMALL BUSINESS
shefinds

Here Are The Changes Coming To Walmart This Month–Shoppers, Take Note

Shopping for furniture and décor in stores like Walmart can certainly be exciting (especially thanks to all those low prices!) but it can also feel like a guessing game at times. How will that coffee table look with the rest of your furniture back at home? And will that lamp even fit between the couch and the wall? Luckily, with these new changes coming to the Walmart app this month, you’ll be able to find the answers to those questions with just a few clicks on your phone—technology is truly changing the game all around! The company recently spilled all the details in a blog post.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbers#Google Business#Diy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
CNET

The Worst Credit Card Mistakes You Should Stop Making

There are several important benefits of using a credit card to shop. You can earn rewards, build your credit and take advantage of travel points and perks. But while shopping with a credit card can be convenient, there are also certain risks you need to be aware of. If you...
CREDITS & LOANS
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
CNET

You're Wasting Money on Your Energy Bill if You're Not Doing Laundry This Way

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. As the US deals with inflation and rising gas prices, you might be wondering how to save some money around the house. Lowering your energy and water bills is one possibility, and your laundry room is a good place to start. Washing machines and dryers can use a lot of water and electricity (or gas, if you have a gas dryer), particularly if you have an older model in your home.
BUSINESS
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
56K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy