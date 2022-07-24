ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flash flood watch could be triggered by Sunday storms

By Carly Cassady
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Today will be mild as highs are below average in the 80s but scattered storms could lead to flash flooding, especially over burn scars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKqOP_0gr0ppKL00

Cloud cover lingers and we will see heavy afternoon showers and storms which could lead to flash flooding. Never drive through any standing water!

5 hikes to see wildflowers this weekend in Colorado
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43B5gT_0gr0ppKL00

They will move out into the Eastern Plains through the evening where we have a severe threat with strong winds and hail possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UW6wF_0gr0ppKL00

Monday and Tuesday are seasonal with isolated storms each afternoon.

How did the Palmer Divide get its name?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34UoOm_0gr0ppKL00

A cold front moves through Wednesday keeping us cooler and stormy through Thursday. Then start to slowly warm and dry things up through the weekend.

