Flash flood watch could be triggered by Sunday storms
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Today will be mild as highs are below average in the 80s but scattered storms could lead to flash flooding, especially over burn scars.
Cloud cover lingers and we will see heavy afternoon showers and storms which could lead to flash flooding. Never drive through any standing water!
They will move out into the Eastern Plains through the evening where we have a severe threat with strong winds and hail possible.
Monday and Tuesday are seasonal with isolated storms each afternoon.
A cold front moves through Wednesday keeping us cooler and stormy through Thursday. Then start to slowly warm and dry things up through the weekend.

