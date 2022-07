It's not something I'm bothered by at all. Credit scores can fluctuate for a lot of reasons. Mine recently took a notable hit, but I'm not bothered by it. Many of us don't pay much attention to our credit scores until the time comes to borrow money, whether in the form of a mortgage, auto loan, or personal loan. And generally, I don't pay a lot of attention to my credit score on a month-to-month basis.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO