Mississippi resident, Memphis businessman Matthew Bledsoe convicted of 5 charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol riots

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee business owner who scaled a wall outside the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of five charges connected to the raid on Jan. 6, 2021.

Matthew Bledsoe, 38, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, was found guilty Thursday of one felony — obstruction of an official proceeding — and four misdemeanors related to the Capitol breach, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Federal prosecutors said Bledsoe was one of scores of people who forced their way into the Capitol as Congress met to certify President Joe Biden’s victory. They said he illegally entered the Capitol grounds and scaled a wall to reach a fire door on the Senate side of the building.

Bledsoe is listed in records as a principal of a Memphis, Tennessee moving company and authorities said he lived in nearby Cordova when he was arrested.

Bledsoe faces up to 20 years in prison on the felony count and up to three years on the misdemeanors at his sentencing on Oct. 21. More than 850 people have been charged with crimes related to the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Donnie Morrow
3d ago

amazing. over 850 people arestted over a 2 hour event and nothing on a month or more of rioting and destruction of private property

MsTweety Bird!❤
3d ago

Good for him. I hope he serves every single day of his sentence. Now go get their Co-conspirator, D tRump who played a tremendous part in this attack. He couldn't excepted the facts that he was booted out of the W.H, legally, not by default, as his followers well knew in advance of rioting the W.H. Had they been people of any color, except for them,, not very many of them would be alive to tell their story. Only in W???t Privileged America, could this have happened, where only 1 or 2 people losses their life. Sad, Sad, Sad, but very true Indeed.

Alicia Russell
3d ago

it's amazing to me, that the Capitol Police, opened the barricades and moved away from the door to the capital, and let these people in!! Who unlocked the door?

IN THIS ARTICLE
