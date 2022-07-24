Who Logged Here — Part Two

We need to remember that clearing the forests meant that the First Nations people were pushed aside and nearly destroyed. The prairies vanished under the plow and pastures, and the forests disappeared under the ax. Learning from past mistakes and successes is an important part of growing, whether as an individual or as a country.

Last Sunday, here on the Years of Yore page, was Part One of an article about logging companies and their camps. This is a continuation of the article from last week.