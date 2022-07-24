ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCPD investigating deadly shooting near Kansas Ave

By Mike Coutee
 3 days ago

KANSAS City, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department investigates a deadly shooting Saturday night near Kansas Ave.

Police were called to the block of 1900 Kansas Avenue on a shooting call around 10 p.m. and found an adult male inside a resident who had been shot and unresponsive.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene and later identified as a 79-year-old man Rafael Avila-Mendez

There is no information on any suspect information and the department is asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information please call the Homicide unit at 816-234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Meeeee
3d ago

What you get away with in life, you answer to God for later.. whether you're the perpetrator or the witness.. that's all I've got to say... you've got to do the right thing. If you don't, it will catch up with you & you can bet on that.

3
