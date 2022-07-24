KCPD investigating deadly shooting near Kansas Ave

KANSAS City, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department investigates a deadly shooting Saturday night near Kansas Ave.

Police were called to the block of 1900 Kansas Avenue on a shooting call around 10 p.m. and found an adult male inside a resident who had been shot and unresponsive.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene and later identified as a 79-year-old man Rafael Avila-Mendez

There is no information on any suspect information and the department is asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information please call the Homicide unit at 816-234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

