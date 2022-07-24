ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francois County, MO

St. Francois Co. inmate, positive of Hepatitis C, charged with exposure

By Joey Schneider
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwrD3_0gr0jpyF00

FARMINGTON, Mo. – An inmate in St. Francois County faces a criminal charge for knowingly exposing someone to an infectious disease after an attempted attack on a staff member.

Prosecutors have charged Justin Haggerman, 36, with one felony of endangering a person by knowingly exposing a person to an infectious/communicable disease. Authorities say Haggerman was aware he was positive for Hepatitis C prior to the reported incident last year.

KCPD investigating deadly shooting near Kansas Ave

According to court documents, a victim says the incident happened in January 2021 when someone at a jail in St. Francois County tried to incite others to attack staff. The victim says he attempted to stop Haggermen from attacking a staff member.

During the encounter, Haggerman reportedly exposed the victim. Per court documents, Haggerman smeared bodily fluid, blood and fecal matter on the victim’s left arm. New court documents were filed in the case earlier this week.

Per Missouri court records, Haggerman has a lengthy criminal history that includes assault charges in St. Francois County and rape, burglary and assault in other counties in the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Authorities search for woman who left treatment facility in Florissant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory was issued Wednesday morning for a 32-year-old woman. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Ashley Marie Carter is diagnosed as bi-polar schizophrenic with PTSD, and she “left her residential based treatment facility” in the 800 block of Carrico Road in Florissant at about 4:30 a.m. MSHP said she left through a window and is without her required medication.
FLORISSANT, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Man Arrested in Buchanan County Tuesday is Facing Multiple Felonies

(ST JOSEPH) – A St Joseph man arrested in Buchanan County Tuesday is facing multiple felonies. At 3 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 47-year-old Gary L. Helton who is facing felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, felony resisting arrest, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KAKE TV

I-70 traffic stop nets nearly 100 pounds of meth in Missouri

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) -- An unusually large seizure of meth began last week as a simple traffic stop for speeding. A search warrant application filed this week seeking access to the driver’s cell phone indicates a Missouri State Highway Patrol corporal stopped a vehicle on I-70 Thursday in Lafayette County, about 45 miles east of Kansas City.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Saint Francois County, MO
Saint Francois County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Farmington, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Area Police, Officials Keep Getting Busted for Boozing

This summer has seen more than its fair share of top St. Louis–area law enforcement officials doing things they shouldn't do whilst blitzed. The Post-Dispatch reported this morning that Sunset Hills police Chief Stephen Dodge was arrested in June in the Lake of the Ozarks for boating while intoxicated.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

Wreck Injures Park Hills Man

(St. Louis County, MO) A man from Park Hills, 30 year old Zachary T. Branham, is recovering from moderate injuries after a crash in St. Louis County Tuesday night at 9:20. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say Branham was a passenger in a van driven by 62 year old Wavely E. Minton, of Poplar Bluff. Records show The van was traveling east on Missouri 100. A pick up, driven by 35 year old Todd J. Pollock of Washington, was stopped at the intersection of Route T and Highway 100. Pollock pulled into the path of Minton's van. The van crashed into the side of the pick up knocking it over onto its driver's side. The van then ran off the highway and crashed into a pole. Branham and Wavely, plus two additional occupants of the van, 46 year old Keith W. Bass, of Desoto, and 35 year old Matthew S. Nichols of Herculaneum, were all moderately injured. Branham, Nichols, Pollock, and Wavely were taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Bass and Pollock's passenger, 36 year old Anne M. Pollock, who is also from Washington, were transported to Mercy Hospital Washington. Both received moderate injuries. All of those involved in the accident were wearing their seat belt when the wreck took place.
PARK HILLS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis C#Hepatitis A#Shooting#St Francois Co#Kcpd#Nexstar Media Inc
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Wreck Injures Teen

(St. Francois County, MO) A 16 year old female juvenile from Irondale is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one car wreck in St. Francois County Tuesday night. Records indicate the teen was driving too fast for road conditions as she was headed south on Germania Road, north of Highway 8 at 7:45. She lost control of the car and it ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a fence. She was taken to Parkland Health Center South. The teen was wearing her seat belt when the accident took place.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of July 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Louis resident was arrested Saturday evening in Linn County. Twenty-three-year-old Wayne Lee was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a weapon, possessing eleven to 35 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and excessive window tint. Lee was released from custody.
lakeexpo.com

Deadly Weekend: Four Killed On Missouri Waterways

MISSOURI RIVER, Mo. — An Oregon, Mo. man drowned Saturday in the Missouri River. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Alexander Harris, 18, was swimming in the Missouri river and attempted to assist a struggling swimmer when Harris went under water and did not resurface. Harris was pronounced by...
MISSOURI STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Murder Just South of Iowa Border is One Out of a Horror Movie

Less than an hour south of the Iowa border sits Kirksville, Missouri. The small city has a population of 17,534. If you travel southwest of the city, you'll find the Youngstown Trail. It's quite rural out that way. Though he didn't live there, Stephen Munn of Kirksville owned land in...
ozarkradionews.com

22 States, Including Missouri & Arkansas, Sue Biden Administration over Threats to Withhold Nutrition Assistance for Schools that Don’t Adhere to Title IX Protections

Jefferson City, Mo. – The attorney generals of 22 states, including Missouri and Arkansas, have filed a lawsuit against the USDA and the Biden Administration over new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance. On May 5, 2022, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy