Jersey City, NJ

FBI Search For Jimmy Hoffa’s Body Under New Jersey Bridge Comes Up Empty

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago

nicole donohoe
3d ago

Whats is the real point now ? Your just taking alot of man power that could be used in cases that need attention now!

Leticia Nunez
3d ago

their is a rumor he's buried under NYGiants stadium but, honestly who cares how about the FBI investigate President Biden Son ,y'all need to check out black scout survival channel on u-tube very eye opening on how these PARASITES are treated above the law, anyone else would be burned at the steak ,

racistsmacker
3d ago

they didn't search in the area the guy told them to with the barrels that they seen on sonar so that's why they didn't find anything

ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

