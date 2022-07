The Vail Wildfire Community Workday program is designed to aid property owners with some of the hardest work needed to implement defensible space around the property. Through the Community Workday Program each property will be eligible for up to 30 minutes of free labor from Vail Fire to help build and maintain defensible space around the property. Department members will be available to help prune trees and shrubs, remove flammable vegetation and help drag the material to the curb for pickup.

VAIL, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO