Police chase leads officers to a shooting victim in Harrison Twp.
HARRISON TWP., Ohio ( WDTN ) — An investigation is underway after a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in Harrison Township.Darke County head-on crash leads to 2 fatalities
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells us that the person was shot at the Valero gas station at approximately 3:00 a.m.
Officers attempted to stop the car for a traffic stop on Philadelphia Drive, not knowing that a shooting victim was in the car. The driver led officers on a pursuit that ended at Miami Valley Hospital.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0