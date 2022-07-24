ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Police chase leads officers to a shooting victim in Harrison Twp.

By Callie Cassick
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKoNz_0gr0i0W000

HARRISON TWP., Ohio ( WDTN ) — An investigation is underway after a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in Harrison Township.

Darke County head-on crash leads to 2 fatalities

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells us that the person was shot at the Valero gas station at approximately 3:00 a.m.

Officers attempted to stop the car for a traffic stop on Philadelphia Drive, not knowing that a shooting victim was in the car. The driver led officers on a pursuit that ended at Miami Valley Hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

