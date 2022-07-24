Weather Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms Monday that could produce heavy rain, strong winds, and hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties until 8:00 p.m. Monday evening.

While we may not hit 90 degrees Monday, it will still be warm and very humid. Plan on scattered strong to severe thunderstorms throughout the day. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms during the morning commute. The storms will be most widespread during the afternoon and evening. There could even be a few breaks of sun as well. Be ready for the chance of damaging wind, hail, and heavy downpours. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

There is the chance for a few evening showers and storms Monday evening otherwise skies will become partly cloudy overnight. It will become cooler and more comfortable with lows down around 60 degrees.

Tuesday is looking great with lots of sunshine, low humidity and temperatures in the low 80s.