ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden, MA

Weather Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Monday

By Brian Lapis, Chris Bouzakis
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27T8O8_0gr0hx6T00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms Monday that could produce heavy rain, strong winds, and hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties until 8:00 p.m. Monday evening.

While we may not hit 90 degrees Monday, it will still be warm and very humid. Plan on scattered strong to severe thunderstorms throughout the day. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms during the morning commute. The storms will be most widespread during the afternoon and evening. There could even be a few breaks of sun as well. Be ready for the chance of damaging wind, hail, and heavy downpours. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

There is the chance for a few evening showers and storms Monday evening otherwise skies will become partly cloudy overnight. It will become cooler and more comfortable with lows down around 60 degrees.

Tuesday is looking great with lots of sunshine, low humidity and temperatures in the low 80s.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampden, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
Eyewitness News

EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Thunderstorms moving across the state

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thunderstorms are moving across the state Monday evening. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the entire state Monday afternoon. It expired at 8 p.m. An Early Warning Weather Alert from Channel 3 was also placed. Channel 3 Meteorologist Melissa Cole said a line of thunderstorms...
WWLP

Erving State Forest closed indefinitely due to storm damage

ERVING, Mass. (WWLP)– The Erving State Forest in Erving is now closed until further notice. Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) had initially closed the state park last Friday for the weekend to assess damage from a severe storm on Thursday afternoon. Tuesday afternoon DCR sent out a news advisory saying the park will remain closed while they address the storm damage.
ERVING, MA
MassLive.com

Heat wave breaks at last, bringing merciful highs in the low 80s to Massachusetts — but don’t celebrate for long

A nearly week-long heat wave that at points sent temperatures over 100 degrees broke overnight Monday, delivering needed relief to the scorched residents of Massachusetts. From Tuesday of last week through Monday, temperatures stayed defiantly in the 90s in many areas of the Bay State, while equally-persistent humidity made the heat feel even stronger. On Sunday — the heat wave’s final peak — Boston reached 100 degrees by mid-afternoon, a record for the date and the first time the city hit triple digits in more than a year, weather officials said.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Heavy Rain#Storm Team
westernmassnews.com

4-alarm fire ravages Strathmore Mill building in Russell

RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A four-alarm fire has torn through two mill buildings on Woronoco Road in Russell. Multiple fires at the vacant Strathmore buildings over the last several years prompted the State Fire Marshal’s office to offer a reward back in 2020. Fire officials told Western Mass News...
RUSSELL, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Live 95.9

An Ugly Stretch Of Road In Pittsfield To Be Milled And Paved

The Pittsfield Street Improvement Project has been ongoing for some time now, and it has consisted primarily of repaving city roads that are in bad shape. Well, one of the roads in the city that has certainly been in need of repaving for some time is East Street. On Monday, the city crew's work schedule will shift to that rough riding stretch.
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee’s mayor explains new speed tables along Front Street

Severe Threat Diminishing, Pleasant Weather Takes Over. According to the CDC, among survivors of COVID-19, one in five continue to have symptoms. Town by Town: Hoophall Hangouts, Big E tickets, and golf tournament. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by town is taking you to Springfield, West Springfield, and Longmeadow. Springfield...
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

Man dead after fall from cliff in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A young man died after a fall from a cliff on Provin Mountain in Southwick Tuesday afternoon, police say. Southwick Police Lt. Rhett Bannish told 22News they received a call for assistance from Agawam police at around 3:45 P.M. after a man fell off one of the cliffs on the mountain, which straddles the town line.
SOUTHWICK, MA
westernmassnews.com

Southwick Police: one person dead after falling off cliff

Trial continues for West Springfield man accused in deadly New Hampshire crash. Day two of the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver accused of crashing into a group of motorcyclists and killing seven of them, continued in New Hampshire on Wednesday. Updated: 6 minutes ago. The Greenfield...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy