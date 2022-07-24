ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Bryan Abreu: Picks up first save

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Abreu picked up the save in Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Mariners, striking out one batter in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Braves trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, possible fits, top trade chips ahead of Aug. 2

The Atlanta Braves may be heartened to realize that, at 58-39 and 1 1/2 games back of the New York Mets in the National League East, they're in a much better position this trade deadline than they were last, when they entered July 31 with a 52-55 record. Of course, the direness of that situation inspired general manager Alex Anthopoulos to make a series of additions that later proved pivotal to the Braves' World Series run, including Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson, and Jorge Soler.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, targets, top trade chips as St. Louis eyes Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals are angling for their fourth straight postseason appearance. There's some pressure to make that happen and then achieve a deep run. That's because this past offseason, the Cardinals made the surprise decision to move on from manager Mike Shildt despite his strong track record of success. In his place is first-time big-league skipper Oliver Marmol.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Stuck in reserve role

Phillips is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The lefty-hitting Phillips is on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Tyler Wells) for the second straight game, which seemingly signals that the Rays aren't viewing him as an everyday player. Rather than getting a longer look at Phillips while the likes of Kevin Kiermaier (hip), Manuel Margot (knee) and Harold Ramirez (thumb) are on the injured list, the Rays appear to be giving Luke Raley a chance to play in the outfield alongside Randy Arozarena and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Takes seat Monday

Sanchez isn't in the lineup Monday against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Most of Sanchez's starts this season have come against right-handed pitchers, and he'll get a breather with southpaw Nick Lodolo on the mound for the Reds on Monday. JJ Bleday is starting in center field while Bryan De La Cruz takes over in left.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Pressly
Person
Bryan Abreu
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Facing shutdown

Bader (foot) is expected to be shut down for a matter of weeks, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot since late June, and he had a follow-up appointment Wednesday that confirmed his diagnosis but also revealed he won't require surgery. However, he'll need more time to rest and doesn't yet have a timetable to rejoin the Cardinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Resumes baseball activities

Berti (groin) hit in the cage and ran recently, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Berti has been on the injured list with a left groin strain since July 15, but it's encouraging to see him resume baseball activities. It's not yet clear when the 32-year-old will be able to rejoin the Marlins or whether he'll require a rehab assignment at some point.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Placed on 10-day IL

Cooper was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right wrist contusion, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper will head to the injured list, retroactive to Sunday, after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch Saturday versus the Pirates. The first baseman was forced to miss the last two games with the injury and will now be away from the team until August 3 at the soonest. Lewin Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday to replace Cooper on the active roster.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Up First#Mariners
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Swipes seventh bag

Davis went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Minnesota. Davis walked in the second and singled and stole second in the fourth. In the eighth inning, with two on and one out, Victor Caratini pinch hit for Davis against Jhoan Duran. Davis is 8-for-24 (.333) with four walks and four stolen bases in his last 11 games and has a .365 OBP since joining Milwaukee in mid-June.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Managing left wrist issue

France isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers after tweaking his left wrist on a swing Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. France's injury isn't related to the elbow sprain that he dealt with last month, but he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game since the Mariners are playing a day game ahead of a lengthy flight to Houston. Manager Scott Servais didn't sound too concerned about France's injury, so he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Activated from IL

Sano (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sano needed to be activated Monday to avoid an extension of his rehab assignment, and the team made the move official Monday evening. He was batting .093 with a home run, three RBI and one stolen base through 17 games before undergoing surgery in mid-May to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. It's unclear as to the type of role Sano will play on the active roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Exits Tuesday's contest

Bart left Tuesday's game versus the Diamondbacks with an illness, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Manager Gabe Kapler said Bart was "ghost white" and throwing up. It's unclear if the 25-year-old catcher will have to miss a game or two -- Wednesday's series finale against Arizona is an afternoon affiar. Bart likely would have sat out a day game after a night game anyway, so it's unclear if he will be available off the bench. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Lands on IL

The Yankees placed Stanton on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left Achilles tendonitis. The move is retroactive to Sunday, so Stanton could return as soon as the middle of next week, depending on the severity of his injury. Stanton struggled during the stretch after the All-Star break, going 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts. Given their comfortable position in the standings, the Yankees might be extra cautious when timing Stanton's return.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Paul Sewald: Blows third save

Sewald suffered a blown save during Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Rangers, surrendering two runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout in the eighth inning. Manager Scott Servais turned to his best bullpen option in the eighth with the top of the lineup due up, and Sewald started strong with two quick outs. However, he walked the next two Rangers and served up a game-tying Adolis Garcia double to be stung with his third blown save of the campaign. Sewald had converted 12 straight combined saves and holds prior Tuesday's mishap and still possesses a quality 2.79 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with 45 strikeouts over 38.2 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Grabs win Tuesday

Kopech (4-6) allowed six hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rockies. Kopech escaped Coors Field unscathed, even though he permitted nine baserunners for the third time in four starts. The White Sox took the lead in the fourth inning and held onto it to give Kopech consecutive wins for the first time this year. He's posted a steady 3.16 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 78:45 K:BB through 88.1 innings in 18 starts. The right-hander is projected for a favorable home start versus the Royals next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Resumes running

Margot (knee) has resumed running, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot has been on the 60-day injured list since mid-June due to a right knee sprain, but it's encouraging that he's resumed some activity. While manager Kevin Cash stressed that it's early in the recovery process, he hopes Margot will be able to return to the field when first eligible Aug. 20. The 27-year-old will have several steps to clear in his recovery over the next few weeks, but he's trending in the right direction so far.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy