He has been arguably the nicest, most seasoned political operative and consummate candidate in Florida politics for the past 20 years, but Rep. Charlie Crist is human and like everyone else, tends to lose his temper or show a bit of “emotion” whenever the chips, or public opinion polls, are down for him. This past weekend at the LGBTQ Democratic Caucus meeting in Broward County, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried beat Rep. Crist in a poll by a vote margin of 25-13.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO