ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $139 AirPods 3, $18 car vacuum,$99 Nest Thermostat, more

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The team of deals experts here at BGR is known for finding all the hottest sales that other sites don’t tell you about. And on Sunday, July 24, we found 10 spectacular sales that you need to see.

Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Highlights include Apple AirPods 3 for $139.99 ($20 less than Prime Day!), AirPods Pro for $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, and a one-day sale that slashes the wildly popular THISWORX handheld car vacuum to just $17.99.

Today’s best deals

  • 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on the THISWORX handheld car vacuum with 125,000 5-star reviews — just $17.99 instead of $40 for one day only!
  • Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.99, which is the lowest price since Prime Day
  • AirPods 3 are just $139.99 if you can get them before they sell out — that’s $20 less than they were on Prime Day!

Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

iPhone 14 to feature next-gen OLED display tech missing from the Galaxy S22

The iPhone 14 will deliver two types of display experiences, just like its predecessor. The iPhone 14 Pro models will support refresh rates of up to 120Hz, while the regular iPhone 14 devices will have displays refreshing at a fixed 60Hz rate. But the OLED screens Apple will reportedly use for this year’s iPhone generation will come from Samsung’s most advanced OLED screen manufacturing process.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $99 AirPods, $140 14-inch laptop, best bed sheets, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. BGR’s veteran team of deals experts dug through all the best daily deals out there on July 23, 2022. After doing so, we narrowed things down to 10 unmissable deals you need to see to believe. From a $140 14-inch Windows laptop to more than half off our favorite bed sheets, there’s something for everyone today.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

How to give your iPhone a speed boost with one simple trick

For as incredible as the iPhone is, it’s almost inevitable that your once-prized device will start slowing down with time. Now to Apple’s credit, the iPhone today has a noticeably longer shelf-life compared to iPhone models of the past. Whereas upgrading your iPhone every two years was something of a necessity a few years back — which was made easier by generous subsidies — iPhones today can easily last for years without skipping a beat. That said, if your device is running slow and you want the fast iPhone of yore, we’ve got you covered.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Save on home security with a Ring Stick Up Cam sale at Amazon

Upgrading your home security is imperative if you want to feel safe. You may not think about your home security until it’s too late, unfortunately. Keeping yourself and your family safe should be at the top of your list. There are plenty of ways to do so and utilizing cameras around your home is a good option. The Ring Stick Up Cam is one that is versatile and, right now, is discounted.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airpods#Thermostat#Nest#Robot#Thisworx
BGR.com

Pixel Buds Pro support automatic audio switching just like the AirPods

Google has two new products available for preorder on Friday, the Pixel 6a smartphone and the Pixel Buds Pro wireless earphones. The latter are especially interesting, as they’ll bring pro features to your Bluetooth audio experience. It’s not just the noise cancellation feature that’s exciting, as the Pixel Buds Pro brings support for automatic audio switching.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Here’s how much you could get from T-Mobile’s data breach settlement

T-Mobile has agreed to fork over $350 million to customers following a massive data breach last year that resulted in a class action lawsuit. The company made the disclosure in a securities filing on Friday. But if you were among the millions of T-Mobile victims caught up in this embarrassing incident? Don’t start celebrating at the thought of a huge T-Mobile settlement check coming your way.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro models to feature faster RAM than standard models

Anyone looking to upgrade their iPhone this fall is going to have a difficult decision to make. A growing number of rumors suggest the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will outclass the cheaper models in more ways than one. And to that point, a new Digitimes report claims that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have faster RAM than their counterparts.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
BGR.com

8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching

Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

NASA’s Perseverance rover found a mysterious bundle of string on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance Rover discovered a mysterious string on Mars. The string was in an area that NASA hadn’t explored yet. However, the space agency doesn’t believe that the string is extraterrestrial in nature. Instead, they believe it may be from the Perseverance’s landing. And that it ended up here thanks to Mars’ strong winds.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Researchers discovered thousands of unknown bacteria in Hawaiian caves

Hawai’i is home to multiple lava caves, lava tubes, and geothermal vents. And a new study that researchers published in Frontiers in Microbiology reveals that these caves have higher bacteria diversity than expected. Researchers have discovered thousands of ancient unknown bacteria lurking within the caves. Scientists found thousands of...
WILDLIFE
BGR.com

James Webb telescope suffers ‘significant uncorrectable change’ from a meteoroid hit

Back in May, before it started its scientific missions, the James Webb space telescope was damaged after a micrometeoroid hit it. At the time, NASA said that the telescope hadn’t suffered much damage from it. However, a new 55-page report shows that the James Webb suffered “significant uncorrectable change” from the hit. The damage hasn’t stopped the telescope, but only time will tell if it becomes an issue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

The Amazon Basics Back to School sale is ready for the school year

It’s time to start planning for the next school year. Schools across the country will soon be back in session and it’s time you were prepared. It’s never a bad time to stock up on essentials that will get you through the toughest times and the hardest tests. With the Amazon Basics Back to School sale, you’ll save on those essentials.
EDUCATION
BGR.com

Google’s Pixel 6a appears to have a massive security issue

After unveiling the phone at Google I/O in May, Google opened preorders for the Pixel 6a last Thursday. Early reviews have been rather positive, with members of the press praising its design, performance, and battery life. Unfortunately, the Pixel 6a might also present an enormous security issue that Google needs to fix as soon as possible.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

332K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy