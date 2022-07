It’s summertime again, and many places are scorching hot. Unfortunately, that means it’s time for it to become very obvious that your car’s air conditioning is lacking. If you’ve been driving around with hot air or not-cold-enough air, there are a few things you can do. Luckily, none of them are complicated or require difficult maintenance. These are five tips for cooler car air conditioning from Consumer Reports that you can do yourself.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO