Man killed in weekend shooting in Braddock identified

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 800 block of Braddock Ave. in Braddock at around 1:48 a.m. Sunday.

When authorities arrived they found a 38-year-old man, later identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as Alon Carrington, suffering from at least one gun shot wound. Carrington died later at the hospital.

Homicide detectives have begun an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group